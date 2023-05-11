Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sexual assault to non-payment, 5 times Asit Modi's show created controversies

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undoubtedly been one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television screens. Produced by Asit Modi, the show has entertained the audience for almost 15 years and still manages to keep viewers hooked to its content. Despite being one of the most loved serials, Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has often grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons and shocked audiences. From sexual harassment to due payments, there have been several times when the cast of the show and the audience accused the makers.

Here are 5 times when Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed headlines:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character, Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi recently made shocking accusations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah producer Asit Modi. While talking to Etimes TV, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her. She said, "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won't take it anymore.” She was subjected to humiliation on the sets by the project Head and the executive producer.

She has filed a case against Asit Modi, project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer has also stopped shooting for the show months ago, and her last working day was March 6. In a chat with the publication, the actress also called Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets a ‘male-chauvinistic place as leaves were adjusted only for all the male actors but her. Even after being associated with the show for 15 years, Jennifer’s leaves were denied, and she was once forced to work by the makers by stopping her car and closing the gate of the sets.

Shailesh Lodha takes legal route to claim due payment:

Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had taken a midway exit from the show in April 2022 due to a rift between him and the showrunner Asit Modi. In January 2023, several reports claimed that Shailesh has been waiting for more than six months for his due payment. To claim his pending payment, Shailesh recently decided to take the legal route. He filed a complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. Shailesh reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Asit Modi could not pay his debts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head, Sohail Ramani, spoke about the same while conversing with a publication. Sohail revealed that Shailesh Lodha was informed repeatedly to sign the papers and collect his pending payment, but he did not do it. Explaining more about it, Sohail said that while leaving every artiste, staff, and technician needs to follow a procedure and complete formalities. "No company will release the payment before completing the formalities," concluded Sohail.

Neha Mehta accuses makers of not clearing her payment:

Neha Mehta made headlines when she alleged that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah didn't clear her dues for the last six months that she worked with them. The actress, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in the sitcom, had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020 after featuring in the show for 12 years. After her interview went viral, the production house issued a statement to refute her accusations.

An official from the show also claimed that producer Asit Modi was 'hurt' by Neha Mehta's allegations about the pending dues. While interacting with a portal, the official said that the production team tried to communicate with the actress, but she didn't reply. He also stated that she left the sitcom without informing the team and stopped communicating with them. They also said Neha has been 'reluctant' to sign the exit documents without which the production house won't be able to complete the full and final settlement process.

Munmun Dutta used casteist slur:

Another controversy that grabbed immense attention from the masses was when Munmun Dutta aka Babita, used a casteist slur in one of her makeup videos. Munmun was booked under SC and ST Act for when in one of her vlogs, Munmun was getting ready to shoot for her video and said that she wanted to look good and not like a "bhangi". The FIR was filed after a complaint by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, on May 11, 2021. After receiving huge backlash on social media over this comment, Munmun issued an apology and shared that the word used by her has been 'misinterpreted'.

She mentioned that it was not 'said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings'. She also said she was 'misinformed about the meaning of the word'. Though this controversy was not directly related to the show, the audience still demanded Munmun’s removal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she had hurt the sentiments of the people.

Amit Bhatt lands in trouble after he calls Hindi Mumbai’s main language:

A major controversy occurred when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was threatened by Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). For the uninformed, in one of the episodes of the show, Amit Bhatt, who essays the role of Champaklal, had mentioned that Hindi is Mumbai’s main language. MNS thought Taarak Mehta makers had intentionally hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians, and the party workers warned of halting the shoot. However, the issue was then resolved when Amit Bhatt and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah apologized for unintentionally hurting the emotions of the people.

