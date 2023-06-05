EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Monika Badoriya opens up on battling suicidal thoughts after facing 'torture' on TMKOC sets

Asit Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for several controversial reasons. It all started when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a sexual assault case against Asit Modi and also made explosive revelations. Now Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri spoke about the 'negative' environment on the TMKOC sets. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Monika Bhadoriya bravely shared her experience of battling suicidal thoughts while being a part of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Monika Badoriya opens up on battling suicidal thoughts:

Monika Bhadoriya revealed, "I went through a lot of family tragedies. I lost my mother and grandmother, both within a very short period of time. They both were pillars of my life, they raised me so well. I was not able to deal with their loss and I thought my life was over. During this time, I was working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was also very torturing. So all this torture and thoughts made me feel that I should commit suicide. They (TMKOC makers) said, 'Her father died, and we gave the money. We gave the money to treat her ill mother.' These words had hurt me deeply."

Further, she shares how everyone's behavior and comments on TMKOC sets had saddened her so much that she lost the will to work for the show and wanted to quit. Monika adds, "I had a dream to bring my parents on the sets of my show, but after seeing the atmosphere on the sets, I decided that I would never ask my parents to come on the sets."

Watch Monika Bhadhoriya's full interview here-

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress continued, "But when my mother was ill and was in her last days, I thought I should bring her to the sets and show her where I work, but that remained impossible." The actress mentions that the environment on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made her quit the show. She adds, "There are a lot of people, who are working for money. Money is important but not more than self-respect."

For the uninformed, Monika Bhadoriya essayed the role of Bawri in the sitcom and was a part of the show for a few years until she took a midway exit in 2019. After her exit, Navina Wadekar stepped in to essay the role of Bawri.

