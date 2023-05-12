Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Vs Asit Modi; 5 things that happened so far

Asit Modi, the producer of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines for two days now. It all started when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC, made some shocking allegations against people associated with the show. After being a pivotal part of Taraak Mehta, Jennifer abruptly took a midway exit from the sitcom after 15 years. The 44-year-old actress claims she was holding a lot in her heart against several people of TMKOC over the fear of losing her work. However, Jennifer has finally decided to be vocal against the mistreatment that she faced in the past few years. She even raised major allegations against Taarak Mehta's producer Asit Modi.

5 things that happened so far in Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Asit Modi's case:

Jennifer's accusations against Asit Modi:

On May 11, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused the producer Asit Kumarr Modi of making sexual advances several times toward her. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Jennifer told us that she isn’t the only victim from her show, there are other members too, who choose to stay mum. She shared, "In 2019, in jest, he pulled my cheeks twice and said, ‘Tum hanste hue acchi lagti ho’ (Your smile makes you look very pretty) in front of everyone. He also said, ‘Aao, aakar whiskey peete hain,’ (Come, let’s have whiskey together) which was all in fun."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress told Aaj Tak, "During the Singapore trip, Asit asked me to come to his room and drink whiskey with him. I was surprised to hear this from him. Then a day later, he again complimented me and said, ‘you are looking beautiful, I feel like holding and kissing you. Hearing this, I trembled in fear.”

Narrating another incident, the TMKOC actress said, "Once Asit Modi said, ‘If you don't have a room partner at night, come and drink whiskey in my room. When things did not seem to go his way, he started giving me less screen space." The actress told Pinkvilla that the instances of misconduct kept increasing which forced her to leave the show. Thus, leaving behind her three months and six days’ salary.

Jennifer's accusations against show's project head and executive producer:

Apart from accusing the producer, Jennifer has alleged that the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, behaved rudely with her, and she has filed a case against them. Revealing what happened on Holi, March 8, Jennifer mentioned that she needed a half day for Holi as her daughter really looks forward to this festival. However, she wasn't allowed and the actress requested that a two-hour break would also work for her but she was denied.

Further, Jennifer stated, "When I retaliated, Sohail spoke rudely to me and asked me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person, Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage."

Jennifer reveals being age-shamed by Sohail and Jatin and said, "I told Mr. Sohail, who's our operation head that I want to leave the show because a lot of inappropriate things were happening but I was threatened that if I leave the show, my 4 months' salary will be put on hold. Sohail and Jatin, both know everything that Asit Modi told me in Singapore. I was told that your money would be kept on hold, you will be replaced, you’ve grown old and won’t get any work outside. They kept threatening me, so, I thought this is the the job through which I am getting money and running my house. It was both, mental and sexual torture for me."

On March 8, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj, and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I haven't got any revert on the matter but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter. Every person in Taarak Mehta is a bonded labourer."

Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to the incident:

Reacting to the accusations made by Jennifer against Asit Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar who essays the role of Bhide told Pinkvilla, "I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them." Reacting to Jennifer Mistry's 'male chauvinist' comment, Mandar Chandwadkar asserted, "It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It's a happy place with a healthy environment, else, the show wouldn't have run for so long."

Asit Modi reacts to Jennifer's accusations:

While talking to Etimes TV, producer Asit Kumarr Modi stated that he will take legal action against Jennifer. He said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.” He mentioned that they sacked Jennifer from the show and they have all the proof and he is not talking about everything randomly.

Project Head Sohel Romani and Jatin Bajaj's reaction:

Project Head Sohel Ramani and Jatin Bajaj said that Jennifer misbehaved with the entire team on the show. They further narrated what happened on March 7 and told, "While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behavior and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with it for 15 years.

