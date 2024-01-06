Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra romanticize life by the beach, share stunning PICS in dreamy outfits
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took to social media to drop dreamy pictures from a beach wedding they are attending. Check out their outfits below.
Television's beloved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently graced a beach wedding of a close friend, turning heads with their impeccable fashion sense. The duo took to social media to share glimpses of their enchanting night at the seaside wedding ceremony, leaving fans in awe of their sartorial choices. Take inspiration from the celebrity couple to turn heads in dreamy pastel outfits at the next wedding.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look stylish in pastel lehenga and black suit
The couple, known for their chemistry on and off-screen, have been actively sharing moments from the beach wedding of a close friend. From traditional ceremonies to beachside festivities, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been capturing the moments of the celebrations with a series of captivating pictures.
In their most recent post, the pair is seen striking a pose on the sandy shores under the moonlight. Tejasswi Prakash radiates elegance in a pastel blue flowy skirt that gracefully kisses the beach sand. The plain skirt features a light flare and a delicate pink frill running along the edges, adding a touch of romance to her ensemble.
Check out Tejaswwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's outfits here:
Tejasswi's outfit is completed with a v-neck, full-sleeved cropped blouse adorned with a stunning green and pink leaf pattern. The blouse is a masterpiece with beads delicately attached all over, creating a gorgeous effect. The sheer sleeves add a hint of allure to the overall look, showcasing the actress's impeccable style.
As for accessories, the Naagin actress opted for simplicity, adorning a string of pearls around her neck, accentuating the elegance of her attire. The actress effortlessly blends sophistication with a carefree beach vibe. This outfit is perfect for summer weddings by the beach. You can experiment with pastel shades of your choice.
On the other hand, Karan Kundrra looks suave and dapper in a classic black suit, standing next to his stunning partner. The actor exudes charm as he complements Tejasswi's radiant presence.
The pictures were shared on their social media handles with the caption, "Romanticising my life again," giving fans a glimpse into the romantic and picturesque ambiance of the beach wedding.
ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash shines in jacketed ethnic co-ord fit; Karan Kundrra's all-white outfit looks royal
