Tejasswi Prakash shines in jacketed ethnic co-ord fit; Karan Kundrra's all-white outfit looks royal

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the most loved and celebrated duos of the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following. Currently, the couple is having a gala time as they travel away from the city for their close friend's wedding. For the beach wedding, the couple chose fabulous outfits and looked beautiful as they posed in it. From Haldi to cocktail party to wedding reception, Tejasswi and Karan had put their best fashion foot forward and stole the spotlight.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra stun in ethnic attires:

Just a few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took to her social media handle and shared amazing snaps of themselves in gorgeous outfits. Tejasswi looked breathtaking in a jacketed ethnic co-ord outfit. Her ensemble consisted Ajrakh printed cape with sequin hand embroidery and shell detailing teamed with a Drape skirt and gold rushed bustier. The diva kept minimal accessories and paired her attire with black high heels.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra looked handsome in an all-white embroidered kurta pajama. Karan paired a beige color scarf with his look. In this post, Karan and Tejasswi also posed with the newlyweds and were all smiles as they were clicked. Sharing these amazing pictures, Tejasswi captioned, "Moments framed in time."

Take a look at the post here-

Apart from this, Tejasswi had also dropped a few pictures from her friend's Haldi ceremony. The Bigg Boss 15 winner chose a stunning yellow embellished saree that was paired with an orange plunging neckline blouse. On the other hand, Karan opted for a blue chikankari kurta and white jacket and pajama.

Take a look at their looks here-

For the uninformed, this is not the first time the lovebirds made jawdrops with their choice of trendy ensembles. Karan and Tejasswi have often impressed the fashion police with their western and traditional ensembles. Both are known for their contemporary fashion statement and with the latest look they proved that contemporary will be their favorite forever.

Speaking about their professional lives, Tejasswi Prakash has been away from the screens after her stint in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Meanwhile, Karan was last seen hosting the dating reality Temptation Island with Mouni Roy.

