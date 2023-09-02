Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria hints at major upcoming drama in Sahiba-Angad's life

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular Indian television drama series that has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline and talented ensemble cast. The show, which started airing on January 4, 2023, has gained a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for its engaging plot and well-defined characters. Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles. Vijayendra essays the role of Angad Brar whereas Himanshi plays the role of Sahiba. Their on-screen chemistry is immensely loved by the fans.

Vijayendra Kumeria hints at major upcoming drama:

While talking to India Forums, Vijayendra Kumeria shared his thoughts on Teri Meri Doriyaann's recent surge in viewership and also gave hints about the upcoming twist in the show. Speaking about the show's ranking in the top 5 on the BARC TRP chart, Vijayendra shared, "We're all thrilled, and I'm personally very pleased too. I think it's primarily due to the high-intensity moments in the show. The part where Sahiba's death and Angad's refusal to let her go captivated the audience's attention. As an actor, I had a chance to perform. The viewers were intrigued by this crucial plot point, which contributed to the show's success is what I believe."

Spilling beans about the upcoming twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann, the actor revealed, "Viewers can anticipate a lot of drama. If you've seen the latest promo, you already have a glimpse of what's in store. Sahiba is leaving the Brar mansion, and the audience can look forward to how Seerat reacts to this, whether Sahiba moves on or returns to Angad." Vijayendra also said that the upcoming episodes promise to be an engaging and dramatic ride for the audience.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the lives of its central characters, Sahiba and Angad. Sahiba, a strong-willed and independent young woman, is determined to follow her dreams and make a name for herself in the world of music. On the other hand, Angad, a charming and talented musician, crosses paths with Sahiba, leading to an encounter that changes their lives forever. Along with Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Prachi Hada and others in pivotal roles.

