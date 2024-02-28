Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh, known for he impeccable sartorial choices grabbed the limelight at her co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding. Siddharth tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Marathi actress Titeekshaa Tawde in a grand ceremony. Along with Ayesha, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and other Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also marked their presence at the wedding.

Ayesha Singh's royal look:

Ayesha Singh impressed the fashion police as she arrived in style for the occasion in a heavily embellished lehenga. She looked nothing less than regal and grabbed eyeballs owing to her amazing outfit. For the event, Ayesha wore a fully embellished plunging V-neckline dark grey blouse which has floral embroidery, animal motifs, and diamond embellishments.

The lehenga was multi-colored and consisted shades of grey, maroon, peach, and pink. The detailed embroidery of the lehenga, and the structural motifs make Ayesha look absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. She wore matching bangles, carried a black potli, and adorned her outfit by wearing a statement pastel green necklace and earring set.

Take a look at Ayesha Singh's post here-

Ayesha opted for high-definition makeup and tied her hair into a ponytail leaving a few tresses out. Not only her gorgeous looks are impressive, but she certainly won hearts with her fashion choices.

Advertisement

Celebs shower love on Ayesha Singh:

As soon as these snaps were uploaded, fans flooded the comment section within a blink of an eye and praised her gorgeous looks. Celebs too showered love on Ayesha's look. Sacchin Shrof wrote, "Pretty pretty," Priya Ahuja commented, "OMG", praising their friendship, Yogendra Vikram Singh said, "Ye number one yaari hai," and so on the amazing comments continued. Not only this but Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod also liked Ayesha's pictures.

Speaking about Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke's bond, the two became close friends while working together for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, Ayesha's character, Sai, was close to Siddharth's character, Jagtap. Initially, Jagtap was seen as an obsessive lover who wanted to marry Savi. However, after a period of time, Savi and Jagtap become good friends on the show and in real life too. Even though they aren't a part of the show anymore, their friendship still has been headstrong.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more attend co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding