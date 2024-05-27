The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was graced by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and renowned filmmaker Farah Khan. The two appeared as guests, amping up the entertainment quotient, and never left an opportunity to pull each other's leg. While the duo engaged in fun conversations on the show, host Kapil Sharma asked them interesting questions. He inquired about what Kapoor and Khan would do if they exchanged their personalities for a day.

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan have been close friends for years. The duo share a meaningful bond and never leave an opportunity to express admiration for each other.

What would Anil Kapoor do as Farah Khan and vice versa?

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Anil Kapoor said, "If I became Farah Khan..Well, I think she is.. There is commercial entertainment in her films, for example, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Even I would like to try to make a commercial film."

When asked by Farah Khan about what she would do if she were Anil Kapoor for a day, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor interrupted and quipped that he has many films and she has just two. The sarcastic remark left the audience in splits.

Later, she replied, "If I became Anil Kapoor for a day, I will eat from morning to night because he is so careful. Even if he gets something to eat, Sunita takes his plate away. Then, he tries to take food from our plates."

Farah Khan shares an unheard story about Anil Kapoor

Right after giving a reply to Kapil Sharma's question, Farah shared a 'legendary' story. The Om Shanti Om director stated, "I don't know if it's true or not. There were two directors, I think Abbas Mustan or someone, came to Papaji (Anil Kapoor) and explained his role where he had to play Sonam's father. And Papaji said that what nonsense, how can I be Sonam's father?"

For the unversed, the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will witness Mr and Mrs Mahi's Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao bringing fun to the stage.

