Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual molestation.

Sudhanshu Pandey is a household name owing to his role in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. His role as Vanraj Shah has earned him immense recognition in the industry. The actor is also known to have worked in a couple of Hindi films. Recently, in an interview, Sudhanshu opened up about a disturbing incident that he faced in his childhood and talked about the dark side of the entertainment industry.

The 49-year-old got candid about his hardships. He mentioned how male actors are also told to compromise and remarked that not just women fall prey to casting couch experiences, but male artists also go through such situations.

Sudhanshu Pandey on casting couch experiences

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sudhanshu Pandey revealed that boys are also asked to compromise. He firmly remarked that he did not want to lose something to achieve anything. The Anupamaa fame expressed that he always focused on working with dedication and honesty.

Sudhanshu added that his trust in his acting skills grew with time, and when seasoned actors like Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher praised him, his trust became stronger. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Delving into the darker side of the entertainment industry, the actor commented that not only the girls but also the boys are asked to make compromises and adjustments at various stages. Pandey shared how he was also asked to compromise for many years in exchange for work being offered by renowned directors.

Advertisement

As the actor recounted being asked so, Sudhanshu asserted that he was clear about his vision regarding what he wanted in his life and what he did not.

Have a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post:

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals his molestation incident

Taking the conversation ahead, Sudhanshu Pandey shed light on his harrowing experience of getting molested by a doctor at the age of 13. Recalling his traumatic childhood incident, the Anupamaa actor said that while attending a family wedding, he had an encounter with an individual who was a doctor by profession.

The Khiladi 420 actor shared that the doctor called him into a room, and he sensed that things weren't going in the right direction. Further, Sudhanshu added that upon realizing the doctor's inappropriate intentions, he pushed him away and informed his mother about the same immediately.

Meanwhile, he commented, "Uss time pe jab 12-13 saal ke umar mein ek bachche ke saath aisa ho raha hai, main mere khayal se shuru se hi andar se sher tha. Aaj bhi waisa hun, aage bhi waise hi rahunga (At that time, when this happened with a child at the age of 12-13 years, I was like a lion from the beginning in my thoughts. I am like this today; I will remain like this in the future too)."

In one of the segments of the interview, Sudhanshu underlined that in later years, when he came across such situations where he was asked to make a compromise, he would deny it and say, "I am not that type of person." The Singh Is Kinng actor also mentioned that he has since then decided not to take any shortcut in life to get anything.

About Sudhanshu Pandey's career

Speaking of Sudhanshu's work in the industry, he has a remarkable career. He made his debut with Akshay Kumar's Khiladi 420 in the film fraternity and went on to star in movies such as Singh Is Kinng and Singham (cameo appearance), among others.

Currently, he is seen essaying the character of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly. The actor has been a part of the show since its inception and plays a pivotal role.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani recalls casting couch experience: 'He called me home..."