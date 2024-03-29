The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Krushna Abhishek shares PIC with Ranbir Kapoor as show’s premiere draws near

Comedian Krushna Abhishek has entertained audiences across generations with his performances. He gained popularity through his appearances on Sony TV's Comedy Circus, sharing the stage with fellow comedian Sudesh Lehri. The Great Indian Kapil Show has stirred excitement since its announcement. It's set to premiere on Netflix, and a sneak peek of the first episode has already been shared through a promo.

Krushna Abhishek's excitement for The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek is a part of the show. Sharing his excitement, the comedian took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. Abhishek wrote in the caption, “Just a day left and the excitement begins on @netflix_in apni kursi ki peti baandh lena kal se masti aur pagalpan ki udaan bharni hai. what a lovely start with ranbir and family. @archanapuransingh @kapilsharma @kikusharda @whosunilgrover @rajivthakur007 @gurjot_bu @fazila_sol. (Just one day left and the excitement begins on @netflix_in! Get ready to buckle up your seats from tomorrow and embark on a journey filled with fun and madness. What a delightful start with Ranbir and family).”

Fan Reactions

Actors such as Arjun Bijlani, her sister Arti Singh, and others wished him good luck with their comments. As soon as Abhishek posted the pictures, fans filled his comment section and expressed joy. One user wrote, “Eagerly awaited! already blocked the time.” Another user commented, “Sukar hai bhagwan aap finally ek sath wapis aa rhe ho. (Thank God, you're finally coming back together).”

More about Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek is among the most popular comedians in the nation. With his performances on TV shows like Gangs Of Haseepur, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show, he has garnered widespread praise. Now, he's set to grace Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show will mark the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The show's makers recently released the much-awaited promo, exciting fans. The cast of the show includes Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The first episode will feature appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor.

