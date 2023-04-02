Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan shares emotional VIDEO for the late actor; Calls her 'Pari'

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. Tunisha, who was playing the female lead on the show reportedly committed suicide on the sets in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. Recently, he took to his social media to share an unseen video with the actress and penned an emotional poem.

Sheezan Khan shares an emotional video for Tunisha Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sheezan Khan shared an emotional video with her ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. In the video, the actor shared many unseen photos of both of them and penned an emotional poem that included names of her sister Falak and Shafaq. Sheezan also called Tunisha ‘Pari’ and ended the poem with, ‘For mine and only TUNNI.’ As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with heart and crying emojis. Actress Sayantani Ghosh also dropped a crying emoji.

Sheezan about Tunisha

As per the reports, Sheezan Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha Sharma. During the investigation, the actor revealed that their relationship only lasted for three months. Although they broke up, they were on good terms. However, Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of cheating on Tunisha. When Sheezan was asked about Tunisha, the actor replied, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.”

