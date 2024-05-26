THROWBACK: As Kapil Sharma is touching heights of success with his recent show on Netflix, here’s a look back to a time when he shared his teenage pic with his friend. In the photo, the comedian is completely unrecognizable. On January 31, Kapil Sharma shared a nostalgic throwback photo from his teenage years, featuring him and a friend. The picture, taken 28 years ago, holds a treasure trove of memories. In his post, Sharma fondly reminisced about the good old days, highlighting the significance of the moment captured in the snapshot.

The image shows a young Kapil Sharma, India's beloved comedian, during his teenage years. He is seen posing with a friend, both wearing sweaters, with Kapil's arm around his friend's shoulder. His friend is also sporting a cap with an emblem. The image, filled with youthful charm and camaraderie, captures a moment from approximately 28 years ago, reflecting a simpler, joyful time in Kapil's life.

Checkout Kapil Sharma’s Instagram Post:

Fans reaction on Kapil Sharma’s post

Kapil Sharma's throwback post, featuring a nostalgic photo from his teenage years, received an outpouring of love and admiration from fans. Comments ranged from heartfelt praises like "Super pic" to eager requests to join his team. The post, captioned with "#memories #28 #years #old #pic," resonated deeply with his followers, evoking fond memories and warm reactions. Fans celebrated the glimpse into his past, showcasing their enduring affection for the beloved comedian.

Recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

After hosting international sensation Ed Sheeran, comedian Kapil Sharma captivated viewers once more with the ninth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the episode featured renowned Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan. This will be followed by Rajkumar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor’s appearance on the show to promote their film Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Audience reaction to episode 8 featuring Ed Sheeran

Amid discussions surrounding the declining viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian Kapil Sharma aired an exceptionally heartwarming episode featuring international pop star Ed Sheeran. This special episode was recorded during Ed's visit to India for his Mumbai concert in March.

The episode kicked off with Ed adding a bhangra twist to his popular song "Shape Of You," setting a lively tone. Kapil then smoothly transitioned into the show, blending self-deprecating humor about his English skills, light-hearted jabs at his wife, humorous comments about Ed's tattoos, and entertaining anecdotes about his time in India. Following this warm-up, Kapil engaged in light-hearted banter about bathroom humor, discussing the significance of jet sprays and drawing amusing parallels to a life partner.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show is a popular Indian talk show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television in Hindi and features stand-up comedy, interviews, and various entertaining segments. The latest episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show are available on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM. Alongside renowned international singers, the show has welcomed a host of prominent guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and his family, the Heeramandi cast, Vicky Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, among others.

