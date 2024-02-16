Elvish Yadav sparked outrage last year when an FIR was lodged against him in Noida. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accused of supplying and using snake venom at a party. After the FIR was filed, the online personality was predicted to face legal consequences. Recent reports indicate a new development in the Elvish Yadav snake poison case.

Elvish Yadav to step in legal issues?

In November 2023, Elvish Yadav was accused of using snakes and their venoms at a rave party in Noida. The police raided the venue and recovered a few snakes, including cobras. Earlier, The Noida Police sent the samples from the party to the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory and awaited the reports.

Well, the reports are out, and as per the Jaipur FSL, the samples have traces of cobra and krait snake venom. This is why Elvish Yadav could land in legal trouble. So, let's see what action the Noida police takes against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner or in what direction the case goes. However, the YouTuber is yet to react to the reports of JSL.

About Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

Besides collecting the samples from the rare party in November 2023, the Noida police arrested five individuals involved in the snake venom-selling racket. On November 4, Elvish was detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Elvish came out in the open, stating that the allegations were baseless and that he was ready to cooperate with official authorities for the same. He even called the allegations fake. Besides this, his video with snakes went viral on social media amid the controversy. Landing a clarification, the YouTuber mentioned that the video belonged to a shoot of one of his music videos.

Elvish Yadav's slap incident

Most recently, Elvish Yadav found himself in the headlines after hitting a man at a Jaipur restaurant. The video went viral, thereby making him appear in the spotlight. He mentioned that the man abused him. Elvish said, "When someone passes a comment on your back and abuses, then I don't spare them."

