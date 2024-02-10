The Bigg Boss 17 success party was held on Friday night in Mumbai. Almost all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants marked their presence at the party along with their partners and other celebrities who were associated with the show. Among those who turned heads, one of the most talked about couples of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain turned heads in their blue outfits.

Ankita Lokhane and Vicky Jain at the Bigg Boss 17 party

The Bigg Boss 17 couple were spotted arriving at the venue hand in hand. Paparazzi thronged them as they stepped out of the car. Wearing a blue satin gown, Ankita Lokhande looked like a dream. Her floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit that took the glam quotient a notch higher.

The actress surely knows how to steal the spotlight as the risky factor in the gown was the halter neck and the criss-cross strap that revealed her midriff. The satin flowy gown in shiny cobalt blue was perfect for the glamorous evening.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s outfit here:

The Pavitra Rishta actress complemented her gorgeous look with the right make-up. With glossy pink lips and a hint of metallic eyeshadow on her eyes, Ankita looks like the diva that she is. Rounding off the look, she paired diamond accessories- lots of rings on her finger and a dangling earring.

Advertisement

Posing with her, hubby Vicky Jain also wore matching outfits in blue. Vicky Jain kept it stylish in denim shirts spared with denim pants.

Besides Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, several other Bigg Boss 17 contestants including Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma among others also attended the Bigg Boss 17 party. Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Pooja Bhatt was also at the party.

For the unversed, Vicky Jain was the last contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists who got eliminated at the fourth spot. Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy with Abhishek Kumar as the runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui poses with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as they twin in black