PICS: Arti Singh fulfills a special dream with husband Dipak Chauhan on Paris honeymoon; Can you guess what it is?

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are newly married lovebirds in the telly industry. Their dreamy wedding was indeed a grand affair that caught everyone's attention. After a month of their marriage, the couple recently jetted off to Pairs for their honeymoon and have been sharing love-dipped glimpses from their vacation. Now, Arti dropped a new post where she expressed her joy as her dream is finally fulfilled.

Arti Singh fulfills her dream with Dipak Chauhan

A few minutes back, Arti Singh took to her social media handle and dropped love-soaked pictures with her husband Dipak Chauhan. Here, the lovebirds look head over heels in love with each other as they strike a pose with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. From locking lips to forehead kisses, these snaps will surely melt your heart.

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 13 fame mentioned how her dream of taking her first trip to Paris with her husband and clicking pictures near the Eiffel Tower is now fulfilled. Arti wrote, "Falling in love each day not only because of the love u give but for the respect finally I took my dream picture outside Eiffel Tower .. I promised my first ever trip with my forever will be in Paris.."

Take a look at the post here-

As these photos were shared by Arti Singh, on her Instagram handle, fans flooded the comments section of this post by showering love on the newlyweds.

From the time the couple has jetted off to Paris, Arti Singh has kept her fans and followers updated regarding their vacation.

Arti Singh reveals why she chose Paris for her honeymoon

Divulging why she chose Paris for her honeymoon, Arti Singh mentioned that she bought a lock from Paris years ago during her visit there. She said, "I bought a lock and promised that my first-ever trip abroad with my husband would be to Paris, where we would place the lock together."

The actress further explained, "I believe in these things, and what could be better than visiting Paris with my partner?" For the uninformed, Arti and Dipak will also be traveling to Greece after Paris.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's marriage

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding festivities began on April 22, 2024. All the wedding festivities including Haldi, mehndi, sangeet, wedding, and the reception were hosted by Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. Arti and Dipak tied the wedding knot on April 25 at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai, in the presence of their family, friends, and close ones.

