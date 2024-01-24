Watch: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's romantic moments will melt your heart

Bigg Boss Season 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been close friends even before they participated in the controversial reality show. The two met on the sets of Udaariyaan and have been inseparable since then. Priyanka and Ankit Gupta never fail to treat their audience by showing their love for one another. Be it sweet comments or sharing pictures together, the two have often won hearts.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's romantic video:

Today was nothing different. A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary left the netizens in awe as she shared a heart-melting clip with Ankit Gupta. In this video, fans can see Priyanka and Ankit's unseen precious and mushy moments. From dancing together to showering love on one another, this video has a glimpse of their special moments, which are too cute to handle.

Sharing this video with fans on her Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 16 fame wrote, "Presenting some draft videos of #priyankit."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's video here-

More about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's bond:

Speaking about their bond, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary met while shooting for Udaariyaan and became close friends. They essayed the lead roles and were paired opposite each other. The two never officially declared that they were dating but admitted having feelings for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 16. Fans were in love seeing how the two stood by each other during the tough time on the show. Their fans shipped 'PriyAnkit' and their hashtag still trends on social media.

While Ankit Gupta was evicted a few weeks ago from Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Priyanka emerged as the second runner up of the show. Ankit Gupta also got teary-eyed when Priyanka was declared as the runner-up and not the winner. Even after the show, the two never shied away from showing their love for one another on social media.

Speaking about their work life, after Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and Priyanka starred together in a music video titled Kush Itne Haseen. Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming web show titled Dus June Ki Raat with Tusshar Kapoor.

