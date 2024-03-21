WATCH: Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra flaunts red hot fashion in new reel; asks fans 'Should I do it more?'

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra became a fan-favorite after the show ended. Known for her witty remarks and expressive antics, Mannara previously went viral for her humorous dialogue about tea while inside the house, which became a reel trend across the industry. Earlier today, she posted a video in which she attempts a transformation reel, yet another popular trend on Instagram.

Mannara Chopra transformation video

Mannara Chopra, a beloved figure from Bigg Boss 17, continues to delight her fans daily. She consistently shares videos that capture her fun and entertaining personality. Today, she shared a reel attempting the widely popular transformation trend. In the video, she muses, “Yar ye sab log transition videos kya karte rehte hai? Main bhi karu? (What's with everyone making transition videos? Should I make one too?),” before attempting it a couple of times, then getting irritated and tossing her dress onto the sofa. Just when it seems she might not succeed, the video takes a surprising turn. Mannara emerges from the sofa wearing the previously discarded dress, stunning everyone. Along with the video, she captioned it, “New in the transition game. Fun vibe indeed!! Should I do it more?” prompting her fans to request more such videos.

Mannara’s social media posts have always been a source of entertainment for her fans, especially since her dialogue from the Bigg Boss house about 'chai' went viral on social media. Everyone was making reels of her dialogue, as it was both relatable and humorous. For those not familiar, the dialogue that went viral stemmed from a conversation about who would like some tea, during which Munawar Faruqui and Atun Maheshwari replied that they would have it, but only in a specific quantity.

More about Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has established a significant presence in various film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnohotri's Zid may not have met box office expectations, but her appearance on Bigg Boss 17 significantly boosted her career. Now at 32, Mannara is flooded with work offers, thanks in part to a hit music video on YouTube with Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. Currently working on a secretive project, Mannara frequently shares updates about her professional and personal life with her fans on social media.

