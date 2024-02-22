Popular actor and handsome hunk Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his 40th birthday today. The actor, who enjoys an immense fan following, is receiving love from every corner of the industry. However, the wish that stands out on this special day has to be from his wife, Debinna Bonnerjee. The wifey took to social media to share a glimpse from the midnight party and pen a sweet note for hubby on his birthday.

Debinna Bonnerjee’s wish for Gurmeet Choudhary

Debinna Bonnerjee uploaded a clip of her singing a song and looking at hubby Gurmeet Choudhary, standing next to her on her official Instagram handle. It seems the video is from the actor’s birthday celebration from last night. She wished him in the caption and wrote, “Happy Birthday You, My whole world. I love U, I love Us.”

Check out the screenshot from Debinna Bonnerjee’s social media story below:

In Debinna's next post, Gurmeet is seen blowing the candles as the others cheer on, and Debinna sits beside him. Uploading the clip, Debinna wrote, "While you are out and about, you know I am wishing the best of the best for you. Shine Shine Shine bright my love."

In another video, Debinna and Gurmeet are seen dancing at the birthday celebrations. The two look head over heels in love with each other and content in each other's company as they dance without a care in the world.

Uploading the video, Debinna appreciated her hubby and wrote, "Love like this is rare….Correction: boys like this is rare. Happy birthday my bestest, this is your year!! Go rock!! I love you @guruchoudhary #happybirthday #loveyou”

Here's the post that Debinna uploaded:

Seeing the post, fans showered love on them. While one user wrote, “Awwwww and beautiful lovebirds. stunning. Lovely.” Another user commented, “How cute, you two.”

Just two hours back, the birthday boy took to social media to upload a series of photos of himself. In the pictures, he looks dapper in a white shirt and blue denim with five birthday cakes in front of him on the table. The images are uploaded with the caption, “Appreciating all the love and wishes. Celebrating life with gratitude #happybirthdaytome”

Check out the post below:

Donal Bisht, Jay Bhanushali, Ruslaan Mumtaz, and several other celebrities wished the actor happy birthday in the comment section. Several influencers and his fans also joined in.

One user commented, “Happy Birthday gurmeet bhaiya....God bless you always & love you....” Another wrote, “Happiest birthday sir.. God bless you always, keep rocking..” Some also complimented on his outfit and how handsome he looks.

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee played the role of Ram and Sita in the show Ramayan. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life fairytale as the two tied the knot in 2011. The couple are parents to two baby girls - Lianna and Divisha, born just a few months apart.

Pinkvilla wishes Gurmeet Choudhary a happy birthday!

