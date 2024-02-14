Watch: Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash exchange their emotions for each other on this Valentine’s Day

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundara always grab the viewer’s attention because of their love for each other. This celebrity couple has always set relationship goals. Their compatibility has consistently amazed viewers with their romantic gestures. The couple never holds back from expressing their love for each other, even on regular days. Therefore, Valentine’s Day is just in name.

How does Tejasswi wish Karan Kundra?

Earlier today, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram story and extended her Valentine’s Day wishes to Karan Kundara. It was a candid video shot from the living area of the couple’s space.

In the same video, Tejasswi Prakash said, “Good Morning! My Valentine.” Meanwhile, Karan was playing the track Tandoori Nights in the background. The couple seems to be enjoying a cozy morning coffee date with each other.

Karan Kundara’s heart-touching post for Tejasswi Prakash

After Tejasswi’s story went viral, Karan couldn’t stop himself from posting a heartfelt post for his valentine. Through the post, Karan explains how Tejasswi acts as a calmness in his chaotic life. Each line of the caption was so soothing that it truly defines that Tejasswi’s presence and unconditional support are what he craves for. He captioned the post, “for the simplicity you bring to my chaotic life.. for the immediate calm you exude to my treacherous day.. for being the responsible answer to my outlandish claims.. for just you and I.. happy Valentine’s”

The collection of photos and videos shared by Karan were self-explanatory to convey that Karan believes in the simplicity and purity of their love.

The couple has been inseparable since they first set their eyes on each other inside the Bigg Boss house. They both were contestants and slowly developed strong feelings for each other.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video with fans ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ahead of Valentine’s day, Tejasswi Prakash has shared a video on her social media giving tips to all the female fans on how to spend time with your valentine on this Valentine's Day. In the video, Tejasswi Prakash puts a handcuff in one of Karan Kundra’s hands. Meanwhile, she giggled in the video and captioned it, “In case your Valentine changes his mind.”

Previously, Tejasswi and Karan both hosted Temptation Island India together.

