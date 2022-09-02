Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shinde and more reveal their favorite judge and who they're scared of

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestants open up on who is their favourite judge and who are they scared of for being a perfectionist. When asked this, Shilpa Shinde says, "I think amongst them Madhuri Ji is my favourite but yes, I'm scared of Karan Ji because he is a maker, a director, he won't only notice my expression but also my dance. He will look at the framing, the costumes, everything so I'm scared of him".

Rubina Dilaik shares, "Hands down, Madhuri Ma'am. I'm scared of her perfection and I'm going to try my 200 percent, to reach is far but to just be able to perform in front of the diva herself and maybe just have those few words of apprecaition which genuinely comes from her heart".

Paras Kalnawat says, "Madhuri Ma'am is my favourite and for perfectionist, I would say Karan Sir because Karan Sir knows a performer's qualities so if there is anything which I lack for example my expressions, my body language or my dance so he will catch that very soon so I'm scared of him".

Amruta Khanvilkar shares, "Madhuri is my absolute favourite. Karan Sir is extremely entertaining and insightful as well. Nora, I think is very hardworking and you can see your hard work through her journey. And I'm not scared of anybody".

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September on Colors TV.

