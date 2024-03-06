Ritesh Agarwal joined the judges' panel on Shark Tank India 3 and quickly became one of the viewers' favorite Sharks. Since appearing on the show, the entrepreneur has maintained an active presence on social media. His wise words and support for young entrepreneurs have made him a favorite among the audience. Recently, in a social media post, he shared some golden advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ritesh Agarwal’s advice for young entrepreneurs

Yesterday, Ritesh Agarwal uploaded a video which is accompanied by a long caption. The clip features a very young Ritesh and then one from the Shark Tank India 3 episode. In the video, he is heard saying, “Mujhe hamesha se lagte hain ki every overnight success is a 10-year-old story. (I have always believed that every overnight success is a 10-year-old story).”

Watch Ritesh Agarwal’s post here:

Along with the video, the Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote in the caption, “I tell this to every young founder I meet. If you don’t have the conviction to spend 10+ years on your idea you will not be able to build a successful business in the long run. Find investors who bet on you for the long run, hire people who are with you in the long run; then the journey becomes easy.”

Advertisement

Reaction of netizens

Many netizens shared how Agarwal’s words are always inspiring. One user commented, “Sir you are an epitome of true humbleness. You are my fav shark. your way of expressing quite soothing ..love you sir.” A few users also called Ritesh honest and humble.

An entrepreneur who appeared on the first season of Shark Tank India and sealed an all-Sharks deal commented on the post, “I heard this for the first time from you in 2017. That time I couldn't digest it properly. But another 7 years down the line, I can completely second that. More power to you for being the flagship young founder.”

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Along with Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Azhar Iqubal joined the judgess' panel.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Sharks ask pitchers to shut business down; Ritesh and Amit offer deal on THIS condition