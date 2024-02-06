Bigg Boss 17 has come to an end, but the excitement surrounding the show is still going strong. The participants have now returned to the real world and are making the most of it. Some have already dived into work, while others are enjoying quality time with their loved ones.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were definitely one of the most discussed couples on the show. They openly shared their thoughts on various topics on different occasions. Let's take a trip down memory lane when Ankita disclosed that her husband was impacted by her intimate scene in the Bollywood film Manikarnika.

Ankita Lokhande revealed husband Vicky Jain's reaction to a scene in Manikarnika

During a conversation about their discomfort with watching their partners engage in romantic scenes onscreen, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Ayesha Khan shared their thoughts. In particular, Ankita Lokhande, the actress from Pavitra Rishta, revealed how her husband Vicky Jain reacted to an intimate shot in Kangna Ranaut's Manikarnika.

She said, "Mera gaana hai na Dank laga re, usme mai na, ladke ko aise pakadti hu, aur aisa kuch karti hu. Toh Vicky bolta hai hattao isko, hattao. Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta. Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat, Vicky Ka dimaag.. Yaha kuch nahi garam ho raha hai. He doesn't like it."

Advertisement

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's loved-up post for her husband Vicky Jain-

(In her song Dank Laga from Manikarnika, she held the co-actor close to her and gave an expression. Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain couldn't see it and he asked her to change the channel. She mentioned that Vicky can't see such scenes at all. If he sees anything like that, he gets angry.)

Ankita Lokhande revealed having trouble seeing her ex-flame romance onscreen

During the same conversation, Ankita revealed that she had cried a lot when she saw her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's romantic scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance with actress Parineeti Chopra. She revealed that Sushant apologized for the same and also cried along with her. Lokhande also mentioned having trouble watching Rajput's kissing scene in the movie PK with actress Anushka Sharma.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17

While Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a trubulent journey in Bigg Boss 17, they stood strong against the test of time. Towards the end of the show, Vicky Jain admitted realizing his mistakes in the relationship and promised to improve himself. He mentioned that during fights, we used to explain his side of the story and his thoughts to his wife but instead, he should have tried to understand his wife's turmoil.

Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17's winner's trophy with Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up and Mannara Chopra as the second runner-up. Ankita Lokhande finished her journey in the show in the fourth spot.

Salman Khan's word of encouragement for Ankita Lokhande

The host of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan expressed his shock over Ankita Lokhande's elimination at the fourth spot and mentioned that he believed that she had the potential to win the show. He also lauded her journey and stated that it was the most difficult journey of any contestant throughout the seasons of Bigg Boss.



ALSO READ: Vicky Jain reacts to Ankita Lokhande getting called out for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name on Bigg Boss 17