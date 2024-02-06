Vicky Jain reacts to Ankita Lokhande getting called out for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name on Bigg Boss 17

After coming out of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande is back to enjoying life with friends and family. Despite being the third runner-up, she won the hearts of millions with her game on the show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Vicky Jain addressed allegations against wife Ankita of using Sushant's name for attention.

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain encountered several challenges due to their disagreements and her emotional moments. She also received negative reactions for frequently referring to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vicky Jain addresses allegations

Vicky emphasized that Ankita's enduring career in the industry and her significant connection with Sushant Singh Rajput naturally led to discussions and questions about him, he said, "Kyunki woh relationship raha hai log unse sawaal poochte the yaa baatein discuss karte the.. even if people don’t ask questions they just discuss him with Ankita. (Because of that relationship, people used to ask her questions or discuss things with her).

Vicky Jain supports Ankita Lokhande

Vicky highlighted that Ankita follows her heart in making decisions and speaks sincerely from her feelings rather than using calculated strategies. “That's why I never had any issues with her talking about Sushant. She has always said good things," said Vicky Jain.

He concluded, “We don’t want any effect of that topic and it’s just that if something comes in our hearts about Sushant neither I’ve a problem speaking about him nor Ankita has,"

Vicky and Ankita were friends with Sushant and he believes that when someone has no hard feelings and has moved on from past issues, they tend to be more open and genuine in their interactions.

