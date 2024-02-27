Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain faced several challenges as a married couple inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Their verbal fights and frequent clashes took the central stage. The couple was even heard discussing divorce and taking a break on the show. However, after coming out of the controversial house, Ankita and Vicky have been on lovely terms. From making public appearances together to appearing on Dance Deewane 4, they are all smiles and laughter.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast channel. From discussing their personal life to their stint on Bigg Boss 17, the dynamic duo share numerous candid things. Let us dive in!

How did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain meet?

While talking to the popular comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared their story of how they met and got along together. The Pavitra Rishta actress mentioned that they met at a party. She said, "Hum Worli ke ek club mein mile the. Yeh kisi aur ke saath tha, main kisi aur ke saath thi (We met in a club in Worli. He was with someone else, I was with someone else)."

Vicky Jain stated that they were with their respective partners at that time and were friends. Bharti asked them if they got angry thinking about that time when they were with someone else. Vicky commented, "Uss time kya fark pad raha. Uss time toh apna apna zindagi mein the (What difference does it make at that time? At that time we were in our own life)."

Further, the actress revealed being friends with Vicky for years and shared how he proposed to her for marriage. Ankita also expressed that he met her family, and lastly, she agreed to the marriage. However, Vicky Jain stated another story of his first meeting with Ankita. He said, "Mujhe aisa lag raha hai ki hum shayad pehli baar tum logon ka jo ghar, tum log jo shift huye the jisme wahan pe main aaya tha (I feel like we met probably for the first time in the house where you all had shifted, in which I had come there)."

Listening to him, Ankita disagreed and clarified that wasn't the case. Ankita is heard explaining, "Yeh mujhse darta tha basically. Isko main bijlee lagti thi (He was totally afraid of me. I felt like a lightning spark to him)." Divulging further, Vicky jokingly shared that he used to be a bit alert in the starting days of Bigg Boss and apparently feared that his previous partner from the party might enter the show.

Why did Vicky Jain want to do Bigg Boss?

During the podcast, Vicky Jain shared the reason that he signed the dotted lines for Bigg Boss. He said, "Salman sir ne pucha bhi tha, tum toh businessman ho, kyu aa rahe ho? (Salman sir had also asked, you are a businessman, why are you coming?)."

He expressed, "Hum log (He and Ankita) jaise hi airport pe gaye, honeymoon ke liye jaana hai. Maine itna acha lavish cheez book ki huyi hai, sab kuch kiya hua hai. Pahunche nahi airport pe, pehle koi aadmi dekh ke sabse pehle bhaiya please yeh phone, photo kheench denge (We went to the airport as we were going for our honeymoon. I have done such lavish bookings, everything has been done. Before reaching the airport, you see any person, he asks me to take this phone and take the photo)."

Lastly, Vicky Jain shared that he wanted to do Bigg Boss because he did not want people to tell him to click their pictures with Ankita Lokhande. The businessman stated that he wanted everyone to click his and Ankita's pictures together.

