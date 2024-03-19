After a shocking turn of events, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai terminated the contracts of two key actors from the show, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The reason behind the same has been stated as the actors' unprofessional behavior. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the producer Rajan Shahi reached the sets of the show and asked the said actors to leave the sets. Sources suggest that the actors were given fifteen minutes to leave the sets.

Right after the news of the producer throwing out the two key actors, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani were announced to replace Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani bag Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Followed by Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's controversial exits from the show, the makers roped in Porus fame Rohit Purohit and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani to take the characters forward. Rohit and Garvita have begun shooting for the show and their looks were revealed yesterday.

Rohit took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his transformation to play the character of Armaan Poddar. Purohit cut his hair short to fit in the character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit's transformation video here:

Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, seasoned actress Shruti Ulfat who plays the character of Vidya Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata spoke at length about the decision taken by the producer, Rajan Shahi. She confirmed that Shehzada's behavior had caused trouble on the sets and had affected the smooth shooting process. She also added that Shehzada and Pratiksha didn't mingle much with the rest of the cast.

The Pinjra Khoobsuri Ka actress lauded Shahi's decision and mentioned that it would be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted.

