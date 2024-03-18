Actors Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami who played the characters of Ruhi and Armaan respectively in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been terminated by the producer of the show Rajan Shahi followed by constant complaints of tantrums. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rajan Shahi was present on the sets and he announced the termination of the actors in front of the entire unit while the said actors were given fifteen minutes to leave the sets.

Now, Pinkvilla brings to you the perspective of seasoned actress Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from the show. Read on to know more.

Shruti Ulfat appreciates Rajan Shahi's decision

Shruti Ulfat who plays the character of Vidya Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai expressed her thoughts on the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. She said, "I think the decision taken is right and is in the favor of the entire unit. Rajan is a calm individual and he gave them many chances but things didn't improve and continued to hamper the harmony of the sets and thus he was not left with any other choice but to take this decision. Jab Paani Sir Ke Upar Chala Jaata Hai Toh Karna Padhta Hai. It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted. "

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's recent promo:

Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe not mingling with others

Shruti Ulfat further revealed that Shehzada and Pratiksha used to stay aloof and not mingle with others. She recalled, "I got connected with everyone on the sets baring these two because they used to not mingle well with the rest of the cast, of course, we used to talk and exchange pleasantries, however, we couldn't connect well. During lunch breaks, almost all the cast used to eat together, except for Shehzada and Pratiksha."

Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami's behavior on the sets

"His behavior was a problem since the beginning. There were certain instances and mishaps on the sets because of the same. It can be a matter of fame getting into one's head. However, I feel, actors should know that nobody is above the show. You can be the face of the show and your posters and billboards can be put across the city, however, it is all because of the show. One shouldn't forget this," she added further stating, "We are all here because of our passion for the craft and if one is not regarding the big opportunity given to them, it is their loss. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows and has been ruling the TRP charts as well and we should all be thankful for the opportunity rather than taking it for granted."

"I wasn't close enough to give a piece of advice to both of them to not take things for granted and have gratitude and regard for the opportunity", she remarked.

Shruti Ulfat on Rajan Shahi and crisis management

Since Shehzada and Pratiksha's characters Armaan and Ruhi are quite significant in the show; these two actors being terminated on the spot might hinder the daily telecast of the show. Commenting on the same, Shruti said, "Rajan Shahi is a mastermind. He will work it out. I have known him since 1997-98 and he has been a great professional as well as a beautiful human being."

"The major reason behind the decision is his love for his people. Yeh Rishta has been on for many years and people have been working on the sets since the inception of the show. He has always claimed to be a people's producer and he lives in taking the team together and working. Sadly, actors these days don't appreciate the work provided to them."

The show also stars actors like Anita Raaj, Samridhii Shukla, Preeti Puri, and Sharon Verma among others.

