Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for quite some time now because of the termination of two of the lead actors of the show. The show's producer, Rajan Shahi, dropped a shocker by replacing actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe overnight. The duo are said to be dating. The termination came as a result of prolonged unprofessional behavior and mistreatment of the crew members. The makers roped in Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as the new Armaan and Ruhi. And now, pictures of the new Armaan and Abhira are going viral on the internet.

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla share pictures as Armaan and Abhira

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, portraying Armaan and Abhira, respectively, took the internet by storm as they shared mushy pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers planned a beautiful sequence for Armaan and Abhira to establish their chemistry. As per the sequence, the couple is seen wearing mustard-covered outfits as they indulge in romance.

Sharing the pictures, Samridhii and Rohit wrote, "Abhira aur Armaan, shuru hogi ab pyaar ki kahani."

Have a look at the pictures shared by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit on Instagram:

Fans found their chemistry and the pictures electrifying as they posted positive comments for the new onscreen couple. A user wrote, "Ab laga Abhira aur armaan main lead hai.". Another fan wrote, "Now just can't wait to see them onscreen together."

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On March 18, 2024, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi's publicist, announced that the show would witness the termination of the contracts of two of the main actors, namely Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The statement mentioned that the decision was taken after giving several warnings to the actors in regard to their unprofessional behavior; however, as the makers didn't notice any improvements in their behavior, they had to take the harsh decision.

Samridhii Shukla on forming chemistry with Rohit Purohit

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samridhii Shukla revealed her experience working with Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, as she lauded her for her acting chops for a drunken scene during the Holi sequence. Talking about starting afresh with the new actor, Samridhii said that she feels she is in the middle of the chaos as the show is widely known for a hero, a heroine, and an antagonist. And since the hero and the antagonist have exited, she does feel the pressure. She mentioned that she feels like she is going back to the first day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit Poddar on the controversy

Shivam Khajuria who plays the character of Rohit Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also shared his thoughts on the controversy and mentioned that Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami did not defend themselves in the meeting when they were told about their exits. He mentioned that he wished that the actors could defend themselves and try to work things out. He stated that he felt sad and hurt for Pratisksha as it was her first-ever show. Having said that, Khajuria sided with the production house for the decision that they took.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti Ulfat who plays the character of Vidya Poddar in the show mentioned that the decision will be a lesson for the actors who take their jobs for granted and disregard the opportunity given to them.

