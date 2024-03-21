Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed major changes in the cast of the show with the producers sacking lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. After the duo were ousted, the producers replaced them with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani. While initially, Samridhii Shukla refused to comment on the controversy, the actress who plays the lead role of Abhira Sharma in the show shared her thoughts on the new additions in the show, challenges, and more.

Samridhii Shukla on Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla said, "It has only been two days since the new actors have joined in. I haven't shot much with them. I did one scene with Garvita. We had met during MakarSankranti when there was an integration episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She seemed nice. I shot an important scene with Garvita and I feel she's a great actress. There was a nice give-and-take that happened which was nice. I am looking forward to more such scenes and I hope audiences like the same."

The Saavi Ki Savari actress added, "Talking about Rohit, I haven't shot any solo scenes with him. However, we have exchanged pleasantries and he seems to be a nice guy."

Samridhii Shukla on challenges post the exit of prominent faces of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

"I feel I'm in the middle of the chaos. There are always three very important characters, the two leads and an antagonist/gray character. And now both of them have exited. Although I wasn't really very close to them, I have spent five months shooting with these prominent actors in the show. We had many scenes that were liked by the audiences, and now starting over from scratch with new actors seems a little challenging."

She added, "Honestly, I feel like I'm on Day 1 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although I'm excited and looking forward to how things would turn out. I just hope that the viewers accept the changes and we are able to add to the legacy of the show created by the makers over fifteen years. I hope this turns out good in the favor of the show and I wish well for everyone."

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Followed by continuous unprofessional behavior and ill-treatment towards the crew, Director's Kut Production helmed by Rajan Shahi decided to terminate the contracts of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the characters of Armaan and Ruhi. The duo are said to be dating each other for a few months.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Khajuria who was present on the sets of the show when the news was announced revealed that Pratiksha and Shehzada didn't defend themselves. He said, "Rajan Sir held a meeting and during the same, the news was announced, shocking everyone. Shehzada stood up and walked out of the sets immediately while Pratiksha looked affected and was teary-eyed. However, she also left without saying anything. I wish they could defend themselves and share their sides of the story."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raaj, Sandeep Rajora and Rishab Jaiswal among others.

