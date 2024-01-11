Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 11: Abhira passes her exams, Armaan gets excited

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1165: Today's episode begins with Ruhi waking up. Armaan scolds her for making that decision. He asks her how could she take so many pills. She tells him that she was stressed, so it was her mistake. She says that she was a strong person, but she lost all the desire to live because life kept testing her. He tells her that this situation is difficult for everyone.

Ruhi tells him that she chose Armaan, who made her choose Rohit, so she is alone now with Rohit gone. She says that everyone is making decisions for her life. She adds that no one is ready to listen to what she wants. Ruhi cries.

He asks her to calm down. She tells him that they confused her. She says that she does not understand what she should do. He blames himself for her situation. He tells her that he just wants her to be happy. He asks her what he should do for her. Abhira comes there and overhears the conversation.

She gives her water, and Armaan requests her to drink it. On the other hand, Kaveri recalls how Manish asked to take Ruhi to Goenka's house. Madhav tells Kaveri to let Ruhi go and stay in Goenka's house. He asks her to think about RRuhi's life for once and not be selfish.

The next day, Kaveri tells Manish that it's Ruhi's life, so Ruhi should make the final decision. She says that she wants to say something before Ruhi makes a decision. She adds that if Ruhi left Poddar House, then she can't return ever, even if Rohit returns. But if she chooses to stay, she will be their daughter. Everyone gets shocked hearing this.

Abhira murmurs to Armaan that they should tell everyone about yesterday's incident. Armaan opposes her. He tells her to let Ruhi take the decision. Ruhi says that she wants to stay in Poddar House. Manish asks her why she wants to stay there. Ruhi tells him that she has hope. She says that her destiny brought her there, and she doesn't want to fight against her destiny. He tells her that he wants her happiness, and if this is what gives her her decision, then he won't say anything.

Surekha and Suwarna protest and ask her to rethink. But Manish stops them and says that Ruhi should be happy over everything. She hugs him and says thanks to him. He leaves from there. Kaveri hugs Ruhi. She says that Ruhi is her daughter from today.

After some time, Armaan sees Abhira studying with earphones on and keeping her eyes closed. He takes her notebook. He sees the paper where Abhira wrote that mother would be fine soon. He recalls the day in the hospital. He finds another sentence written, praying for Rohit's return. Abhira snatches the notebook from him. He tells her that he likes how positive she is, but the manifestation is not true.

Armaan also adds that if she studies like this, there's no chance of her passing. She tells him that she will score more than him and asks him his percentage. Both of them fall asleep.

One month passes away. Armaan wakes up and sees Abhira dancing on the bed with loud music on. He turns down the volume and says that Abhira has gone mad. He asks her what happened. She shows her results to him. She tells him that she cleared 4th year exams. She says that her mother must be proud if she was alive. Armaan smiles and congratulates her. They hug and get awkward. He goes to bring sweets. Abhira asks her to hurry up and plays the music.

Armaan asks her to be careful but says she should continue dancing throughout the day. He goes downstairs, and seeing him, Ruhi gets up and leaves. Manisha teases him and asks why Armaan and Abhira are having a party early in the morning while the other family members are still coping with Rohit's loss. Vidya scolds her. Armaan learns that Ruhi is not eating nowadays.

Vidya says that the elders in the family have tried their best, and Ruhi might need a friend. He goes to Ruhi's room with fruits. Abhira comes out and sees Armaan standing near Ruhi's door with a bowl of fruits. Armaan apologizes to Abhira and says Vidya gave him the bowl to feed Ruhi. Abhira eats a fruit and says she got something sweet, so it's alright. She tells Armaan to go inside. Armaan convinces Ruhi to eat fruits.

Kaveri tells Vidya that they should make Ruhi happy. Abhira tells Kaveri that Ruhi should not become dependent on others. She adds that Ruhi should try to be responsible for her happiness and not rely on Arrmaan too much. Kaveri taunts Abhira, saying she doesn't know the value of a family as she has never had one. The episode ends here.

