Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 3, 2024: Rohit meets with an accident while returning home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1157: The episode begins with Abhira expressing her intention to leave. Upon seeing Armaan holding sorry banners and putting tape on his mouth, she remarks that he looks good. Upon opening her suitcase, she discovers sorry notes inside. Armaan, holding his ear, removes the tape and apologizes, asking her not to leave the house.

Armaan explains that his mind wasn't working during the recent family argument and expresses his desire for her to stay, study, and become a good lawyer. Despite being scolded, he pleads with her not to leave. Abhira reveals how she feels when his family insults her, and Armaan sincerely apologizes for his angry words. Abhira says her mom would agree too if she saw how Arrmaan's family treats her.

Armaan says that he will fix everything if she gives him one chance. Abhira says that his life is going back to normal as Rohit is returning to the house and with Abhira gone, his life will be perfect. She declares that she has made up her mind to leave his life, but he insists on not letting her go. He asks for a chance to make amends and is willing to accept any punishment.

Abhira, agreeing to punish him, instructs him to sit down. She ties his hands and legs with tape, stating that he won't be able to stop her from leaving. After a stumble, they both fall. As they manage to get up, Armaan requests her to cut the tape with scissors. Initially reluctant, she eventually does so but does not cut the tape from Armaan's legs.

Advertisement

As Abhira steps out of the room with her luggage, Vidya brings Abhira's memory box, apologizing to Abhira with folded hands. Abhira accepts the apology and hugs the box, but Vidya insists on apologizing further for scolding her. Seeing her with luggage, Vidya requests Abhira to give her, Armaan, and his family a second chance to accept her.

Abhira then decides to leave, and Ruhi questions her reasons, emphasizing that the family isn't entirely bad. Madhav and Armaan decorate a bike for Rohit, and Vidya asks if Rohit will like it. Armaan shares that Rohit has been researching about the bike for the last six months. Vidya gets happy seeing Armaan and Maadhav bond.

Abhira watches them with Ruhi who asks her to give the family another chance. Abhira reflects on the confusing nature of the family and relations and decides to leave. Ruhi encourages Abhira to reconsider. Armaan advises not to scold Rohit, and Abhira compliments Ruhi, encouraging her to get ready for Rohit's arrival.

Abhira suggests playing rock, paper, scissors to take the final call on her decision, recalling a tradition with her mother. Ruhi agrees, and after the game, Ruhi wins. Seeing Abhira get sad, Ruhi tells her to sit and think about what she wants to do.

Abhira decides to stay back. Meanwhile, Madhav advises Armaan to treat Abhira as his wife and keep the marriage happy. Vidya expresses regret for her previous behavior toward Abhira, wanting happiness for her son and daughter-in-law. Madhav decorates the house on the occasion of Rohit's return, and inspectors arrive with urgent news about Rohit's accident. Abhira breaks the news to Armaan and Ruhi, leaving them shocked. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 2, 2024: Abhira helps Madhav trace Rohit