Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 11: Armaan is stuck between love and family responsibility

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 11, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira taking blessings from Manish before leaving Udaipur. When she touches his feet, Manish gets reminded of Akshara. He feels as if he is losing Akshara once again. Abhira takes the cab and leaves the place.

Manisha asks Armaan to prioritize love over family

Armaan, who is reluctant about marrying Ruhi, starts his preparations for the Haldi ceremony. As he comes out after taking a shower, he spots Abhira's tortoise toy and starts remembering her.

Manisha comes to Armaan and tells him that the Poddars haven’t done him any favor by accepting him as family. Armaan replies that debts can be repaid, but he can never repay the love that the Poddars gave him. Manisha asks Armaan not to suppress his feelings. Armaan accepts his love for Abhira but insists he cannot hurt Vidya. He loses hope in his and Abhira’s love story, admitting that he realized his feelings for Abhira too late.

Manisha feels Armaan is yet to understand the power of love. She asks him to fight for it, as people give their lives for love. However, Armaan remains firm in his stance. He says he is ready to lose his life but not Vidya. Armaan decides to marry Ruhi for Vidya’s sake.

As Manish moves forward to apply Haldi to Ruhi, Swarna stops him and informs him that the Muhurat is over. Ruhi doesn’t listen to Swarna and makes Manish apply the Haldi, saying that her love isn’t dependent on any Muhurat.

Meanwhile, Abhira tells the driver to hurry up, expressing that she needs to leave as she has no one there. Her slipper breaks off, and she wonders why all the hurdles are coming her way.

On the other hand, Sanjay receives a call from the doctor. He learns that Madhav has regained consciousness and is repeatedly taking Abhira and Armaan’s names. Sanjay makes up his mind to reach the hospital. Upon arrival, he discovers Madhav is missing and scolds the doctor.

Armaan prepares for his wedding with Ruhi

Armaan dresses up for the big day. Vidya ties the Sehra to Armaan and wishes for his blissful marital life. Ruhi asks Swarna to speed up and gets excited to finally unite with her love.

Armaan sits upset. Manisha thinks his happiness is with Abhira only and hopes to see Armaan standing for his love. Kajal worries about the legal aspect of Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage. Kaveri expresses her love for Armaan and says that he proved that he isn’t like Madhav. Vidya gets elated to hear such words for Armaan from Kaveri.

Manisha and Vidya leave. Kaveri says she will never forget what Armaan is doing for the family. She blesses him. Armaan cries and removes his headdress. He recalls Abhira’s words and apologizes to her for being a coward. Vidya comes to Armaan and tells him to come downstairs.

Ruhi shows her photos with Armaan. Surekha gives her a hint about Armaan’s display picture having someone else with him. Ruhi says Armaan is alone in that frame. Surekha asks her to see it carefully. Manish tells Ruhi that if any problem arises with her in the Poddar house, she can come back to him. Ruhi says she will definitely come, but with Armaan. She is sure everything will be fine. Manish says he also hopes the same.

Abhira gets a call from Charu, who asks her about Armaan’s missing sword. She says that the new wedding planner doesn’t have any idea where it is. Armaan takes the phone from Charu and asks her to leave. He sees Abhira on the video call.

Abhira puts the black dot on Armaan. She wishes him and ends the call. The conductor calls people to board the Mussoorie bus. Abhira’s ticket flies off. She searches for the ticket and finds it. Abhira takes the bus. The episode ends here.

