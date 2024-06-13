EXCLUSIVE: Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak's Sayli Salunkhe on Mohit Malik's reaction to her bagging show, Abhishek Nigam and more

After impressing the viewers in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Sayli Salunkhe bagged Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak as lawyer Vedika. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sayli Salunkhe spoke at length about bagging the show, the reaction of previous co-actor Mohit Malik, her current co-actor Abhishek Nigam, and more.

Sayli Salunkhe on Mohit Malik's response to her taking up Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak

The Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai actress said, "When things got finalized, I messaged in my Whatsapp group with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si cast and informed them about bagging the show. Everyone was excited for me. Mohit called me up and congratulated me. He told me that he is proud of me. I really miss the Baatein cast... We do keep meeting, but of course miss meeting each other daily for long hours of shoot."

Take a look at a recent glimpse of Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak:

Sayli Salunkhe on being used to playing mature roles

Sayli Salunkhe said, "In my last two shows, I was playing the character ageing 30 to 35 years old, which was not of my age. Initially, it was difficult to portray those characters, but with time, I feel I got so used to it that now, when I'm supposed to play a character close to my real age, Vedika in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, I'm finding it tough. I'm trying my level best to play the character as convincingly as possible."

Sayli Salunkhe's initial thoughts on taking up Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak:

She said, "As we all know, Sony TV produces a lot of great content. When I was doing shows with Star Plus, I used to see the promos of Sony TV show and would be quite impressed with storylines and way promos were shot. I always wanted to do a show on Sony TV. Along with this, the production house is quite renowned and have many shows like Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, among others, currently airing on Television."

She added, "I had heard great things about the production house and thus planned to accept the offer as it was fitting well with what I wanted to take up. After doing back-to-back leads, sometimes it gets monotonous, and audiences also prefer a fresh face, but when I got the offer, I felt it's best to grab the opportunity."

Sayli Salunkhe on shooting experience with Abhishek Nigam

After doing shows with more experienced actors like Mohit Malik and Karan V Grover, we asked Sayli about her shooting experience with Abhishek Nigam. She said, "Well, initially, it was quite awkward for me because I had this habit of working with more mature actors like Mohit and Karan, and I was used to the thought of them managing things, even if something goes wrong. But as and when I started to shoot often with Abhishek, I realized he is very professional and hardworking individual."

She added, "He is very sincere and I also liked that he came around and said 'Hi' to me when we met first. Before going for scenes, he would often initiate rehearsals, which speaks volumes about his dedication towards his work. I honestly feel fortunate to have always gotten wonderful people as my co-actors (smiles)."

Sayli Salunkhe on turning down Bigg Boss twice

In the candid interview, Sayli Salunkhe also added that as an actress, she prefers people talking about her work and not about her personal life. She doesn't like her personal life being discussed in public forums. She also mentioned turning down Bigg Boss twice as she doesn't think she is a Bigg Boss material. She quipped that she would get eliminated in the first week itself.

