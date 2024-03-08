Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1220: The Episode starts with Armaan and Abhira arguing. She says she won't listen to Armaan and the latter says she has to. Abhira closes her ears and shouts. Armaan also shouts the same way.

The next morning, Dadi asks Abhira to stop rushing, sit and eat. She says she is getting late for the office. Dadi says the office won't disappear. She sits. Dadi says to Manoj it's good news, the builder has moved the people staying illegally on our land, and we can start our construction there. Manoj smiles. Abhira says congrats and asks Dadi what will be built there.

Dadi says we will build a hotel there. Abhira says there are many hotels all around, instead, she should do something different, something environment friendly. Dadi asks her to go if she is done. Abhir asks Charu if she will accompany her. Charu says she has an off today. Abhira sees Armaan and goes. Ruhi comes and looks at Armaan.

Dadi asks Vidya to talk to Ruhi about meeting Manav. She says I want her to settle down soon. Vidya looks upset and says okay. Armaan says to Ruhi he will just come.

Dev gives the file to Abhira and talks about the case. Abhira asks who the landowner is. He says Mrs. Kaveri Poddar. Abhira recalls Dadi’s words from he morning. The reporter on television reports the news that Kaveri Poddar has burnt the houses of the people living on her land, is social work her false pretence or is this her real face? Dadi and everyone are shocked seeing the news.

Advertisement

Abhira says no, she is a good lady. Dev asks do you know her? Abhira says no. Dev says everyone knows her, I also heard a lot about her social work, and I couldn’t believe it once, but trust me, I realised the truth after reading this truth file. He shows Dadi’s messages to the builder and other proofs to Abhira. He says it’s a very big case, I decided that you will work on it.

Armaan asks Dadi to sit, they will handle the controversy. Sanjay says yes, don’t worry, which firm is seeing this case. Manoj says Charu’s boss, Dev’s firm. Sanjay asks Charu are you working on this case. She says no, I don’t know anything. Dadi says to get all the details about who is working with Dev on this case. Abhira comes home. She says Dev has given this case to her, but he didn’t give her an option to say no. Dadi asks will you stand against the family? Abhira says no, I will stand with those poor people, they lost their houses, they lost everything, I understand this because I didn’t have any roof above my head, my dad, and my mum worked to help others, I also want to help the people otherwise my mom will get angry, just tell me once that you didn’t do anything.

Dadi throws the papers. She scolds Abhira. Abhira says this was not the answer to my question, you didn’t deny your involvement. Dadi says Armaan will talk to you in court. Armaan stares at Abhira. Ruhi comes. They ask Ruhi to go inside. Manish switches off the TV. He says Kaveri ji can’t do this. Surekha asks why. He says she is good at heart, and she agreed to Ruhi’s second marriage. Suwarna says this case can distract Kaveri and stop Ruhi’s marriage.

Armaan and Abhira argue. He says I trust Dadi. She says it's called blind trust. He asks why she didn’t tell him before taking the case. She says it's my career. He says it's about my Dadisa. She says you only criticize me, when could I tell you, we don’t have any time to talk. He says fine, sit, we will talk today, have tea, tell me what you need to talk well, talk now. She says Dadi is wrong, I will fight for the truth, you fight for your family. Armaan asks her to think about the person who has given her a place in this house. Abhira says she has decided to stand with the poor people even if that means she has to fight Armaan. He says he will win the case as he has never lost before. They leave.

Advertisement

Manisha and Vidya cook food. She says Mummysa agreed to Ruhi’s marriage and Charu's job, it seemed it was Satyayug, but Abhira took the case, and it's Kalyug again. Vidya wishes Maasa would forget Ruhi’s marriage amidst this chaos.

Dadi talks to Manish. She says she didn’t forget anything, Ruhi will be her priority and asks him to fix a date for Ruhi to meet Manav. Manish thanks her. Manisha says you are thinking about Ruhi’s marriage, right? Vidya says so what? Vidya says I know Ruhi will wait for Rohit.

Dadi sees the papers and signs them. She sees Abhira in the hallway and her hands tremble. Abhira comes. Armaan says Dadi doesn’t need your help, leave. Abhira goes. Dadi says I did a lot for her, yet she stood against me, don’t take her side. Armaan says I have always taken the family’s side, that's why I'm fighting the case.

Dadi says no, you are not just fighting, you have to win the case and defeat Abhira. Kaveri says daughters-in-law hold up the family's reputation, but Abhira is determined to ruin them. Armaan says nothing will happen to the family's reputation. She says when the time comes, a man chooses wife over family. He says I will never support Abhira, time may change, but I won't. I promise. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 7: Armaan scolds Abhira as she tries to comfort Ruhi