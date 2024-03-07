Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1219: The Episode starts with Manish telling Abhira about Aarohi. He says that he knew mothers and daughters are often alike, but he didn't know that their fates were also similar. He says he prays that Ruhi gets her husband's support and love and Aarohi's share of love. She says yes, she won't be alone. He requests Abhira to talk to her and convince her of the marriage. He says if she gets married, then her mum would be happy.

Abhira agrees. She says okay, I will do whatever I can. She goes inside the room and calls out Armaan. She picks up a cupcake, looks at the pictures on the wall, and thinks of Armaan. She smiles and gets a frame.

Vidya says Maasa has put garland on Rohit's pic, telling her Rohit is alive. Madhav says no. Armaan hears them standing outside the door. Vidya says you are getting Ruhi remarried and snatching my last hope. Don't do this; I used to look at her and think my Rohit would return. Madhav says to think of Ruhi and give her the right to live her life. They argue.

She says she has spent all her life doing everything for the family, but they never appreciated her. Madhav says she never leaves a chance to taunt. She asks why you didn't see me and tells me. Madhav says it's nothing like that. She says I can't see myself in the mirror; I wonder what that woman had that I don't have; if she were better than me, Maasa would have given her the bahu's place, but Maasa didn't do this. I have kept smiling and accepted that woman and your son also. Armaan gets shocked hearing this. Vidya says Rohit came into my life, giving me real reason to smile. You are snatching my hope also; you want me to smile, no. She leaves crying. Armaan sits down and cries.

Abhira fixes the frame on the wall. She checks her phone. She says she has no picture with Armaan and keeps the frame blank. Armaan comes. She asks him to have a cupcake. Ruhi looks on. Armaan sees her. Abhira says moving on needs time, so we should help Ruhi.

He feeds the cupcake to Abhira and leaves. He goes to Ruhi and says that she is misunderstanding him. She asks what the plan is. Will Abhira and you convince me to meet that guy? He says no, Abhira just fed the cupcake to me, and you left; everyone is thinking of your happiness. She says I wish they knew about my happiness. He asks her to have water. She argues.

Armaan says he will talk to Dadi and convince her not to agree to Ruhi's marriage. Abhira overhears this. She comes and says you don't want Ruhi to get married? The glass drops on the floor and breaks. She walks barefoot. Armaan sees the glass pieces. He goes and lifts Abhira. She says I can walk, put me down. He puts a cushion on the floor and makes Abhira stand on it.

Ruhi shouts Abhira's name. Abhira leaves Armaan's hands. She asks what was Abhira saying. Abhira asks don't you want to move on, and why does Armaan support you? Armaan asks her to stay away from Ruhi and not to interfere between them. She says no, I promised Parnanu. Ruhi asks what.

Abhira says life is a journey, and we have to move on. How long will you cry and stay sad? She continues, saying you have to step out of the house, meet new people, and find happiness. Ruhi and Armaan ask Abhira to stay away.

Madhav recalls Vidya's words. He gets sad. Abhira comes and draws an XO game. He says not now. She asks him to play. She says you are worried for Vidya. It's overwhelming to talk face-to-face. We can express our sorrow the other way. He says maybe you are right, but nothing is possible in a husband-and-wife relationship; it gets complicated. Armaan comes and stands there.

Abhira says a husband and wife's relationship is that of best friends, enemies, parents, children, and many relations; it's the best; we get everything in one relationship, and it's worth trying. Madhav says amazing; when did you get so mature? She says you lost. He says cheater, it was my turn. She jokes. He says sit, we will see who wins now. Armaan smiles.

Ruhi says I don't want to marry. Suwarna says, trying to understand Manish's worry. Manish and Vikas convince Manav to meet Ruhi. He initially disagrees, but after seeing Ruhi's picture, he decides to see her. Suwarna scolds Ruhi and says she will get her heart broken again if she stays there. Armaan and Abhira will fall for each other. Ruhi says she will talk to her later.

Armaan gets cupcakes for Abhira. He says I was worried, so sorry. Abhira looks at him. He says Ruhi is sensible; she can decide for herself, and we don't need to. She makes him eat the cupcake and scolds him. The episode ends here.

