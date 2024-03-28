Pratiksha Honmukhe, best known for essaying the role of Ruhi Birla Poddar in the ongoing television drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has penned an emotional note to bid adieu to the character. The actress was terminated by the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, along with actor Shehzada Dhami, who portrayed Armaan.

Pratiksha Honmukhe bid adieu to Ruhi

Just an hour ago, Pratiksha Honmukhe took to social media to share a clip, a compilation of her scenes from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the caption, she wrote about how the character of Ruhi evoked emotions in her and how the experience in front of the camera shaped her as an artist.

She penned, “Ruhi wasn’t just a character for me it was an emotion!!I Still remember the first day of my shoot which wasn’t easy at all.. everything was very new for me..never ever I had faced the camera in my life before but that day I understood the power of facing the camera and the power of an artist..though I was a like a headless chicken but still tried to give my 110%.. digged into myself and tried to find out that what should I do more to portray and perform Ruhi effortlessly and gracefully..read each and every screenplay just to understand everything clearly..”

Advertisement

Read Pratiksha Honmukhe's post here:

Interestingly, in the note, she also took a dig at the people she met during her time as Ruhi on the sets. She continued in the caption, “met few good and bad people during this journey got to know that not every person know’s the real meaning of humanity. got to know that it’s very easy for people to judge you or to comment on you because you are a public figure,they will not think even once before judging you.Understood that people can really be cruel and can say mean things for real without even thinking the repercussions of it…”

Further, summing up her experiences and learning, she wrote, “learnt that you can be at the most successful point of your life and your mental health can totally fall down..Life happened , but most importantly I learned who deserves a seat on my table and who will never sit at it again.I am forever grateful for this beautiful opportunity learned lots of things professionally and personally !Never ever I can forget RUHİ in my life and Thankyou so much you all for loving Ruhi so much. ILOVEYOU ALL”

For the unversed, Pratiskha was terminated on the grounds that she was not meeting up to the expectations of the character. Reportedly, she and Shehzada Dhami were given 15 minutes to leave the sets. Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit replaced the former cast in the show.

While the actress was unavailable for a comment, she shared a cryptic post a few days after her termination, writing, “Nothing is more imperative than your self-respect.” Today is the first time she broke silence on the matter. However, she deleted the post later.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raj, Sachin Tyagi, Saee Barve, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pratiksha Honmukhe's cryptic post after termination: 'Nothing is more imperative than your self-respect'