Rahul Vaidya recalls his Bigg Boss 14 journey, expresses affection for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant

Rahul Vaidya recently indulged in nostalgia, reflecting on his experiences in the highly-discussed reality program, Bigg Boss 14. Throughout his stint on the show, Rahul grabbed attention with his surprise proposal to his beloved, Disha Parmar, marking one of the season's standout moments. Alongside his romantic gesture, Rahul's friendship with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant also captivated viewers, adding another layer of interest to his journey. The actor took to Instagram and poured love for his friends, expressing pride in his journey on the show.

Rahul shared a story on Instagram, in which he said, “Mujhe achanak Bigg Boss ki yaad aayi jab main chai bana raha tha, khaaskar Aly or Jasmin or do-teen jo mujhe bolte the ki chai banao. So, Bro, this one’s for you. (I suddenly remembered Bigg Boss when I was making tea, especially Aly and Jasmin, who used to tell me to make tea).” He also mentioned Rakhi Sawant's name, suggesting that she too may have asked him to make tea. Aly Goni reposted his story on his Instagram handle.

Rahul Vaidya's journey into the entertainment realm predates his involvement in Bigg Boss. With notable appearances in programs such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul has established a prominent presence. Nonetheless, it was his participation in Bigg Boss 14 that propelled him to fame, garnering extensive acclaim and a dedicated following.

Rahul Vaidya's romantic journey reads like a fairy tale. The singer's heartfelt proposal to his beloved, Disha Parmar, on her birthday captivated the audience and melted hearts across the nation. After more than two years of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. The grand culmination of their love story occurred on July 16, 2021, in a lavish wedding celebration. Making a joyous announcement on social media on May 19, 2023, Rahul and Disha shared the news of their impending parenthood. Welcoming their baby girl into the world on September 20, 2023, they lovingly named her Navya.

