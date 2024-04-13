Anupamaa, April 13, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama in a shocked state after seeing her restaurant getting closed by the bank. She tells herself that this cannot happen as it was like a home to her. Anupama worries about Vikram, Rahul, Keddy, Yashdeep and Biji.

Vikram, Rahul and Keddy start accusing Yashdeep for not informing them beforehand about the closure of the restaurant. They worry about feeding their families, paying rent and bills. Anupama gets angry with them and stops them from uttering bad words for Yashdeep. She asks her co-workers to become Yashdeep and Biji’s strength in this tough time. Anupama decides to meet Yashdeep.

Biji is sick and Yashdeep is sitting by her side. He gets a call from Vikram but doesn’t pick up. Biji asks him why he didn’t accept Anuj’s proposal. Yashdeep reveals that he was sure of sealing the deal and even went to meet Anuj but he heard something there which made him change his mind.

A flashback shows Shruti informing Anuj about the sealing of Yashdeep’s restaurant. Anuj gets upset and says that he asked Yashdeep to take a loan from him. But he didn't agree. Shruti gets furious on knowing about Anuj’s will to save the restaurant. She questions Anuj if he wanted to spend millions of dollars just to make sure that Anupama doesn’t lose her job and go back to India. Shruti goes on to say that she can’t handle Anupama coming in between their conversations every time. She adds that Anuj’s love for Anupama is forcing her to leave him.

Aadya comes there and tells Shruti that she will not go anywhere. Instead, it will be Anupama who will exit their lives. She asks Anuj to swear on her that he will never provide any aid to Yashdeep or Anupama, else he won’t see her face. Yashdeep eavesdrops on everything and goes back without signing the deal with Anuj. Flashback comes to an end. Yashdeep tells Biji that he doesn’t want to trouble Anuj and Anupama. He asks her to rest.

Anupama confronts Yashdeep and asks him why he hid the truth from her. He says he was scared. Anupama learns about Biji’s health. She reaches to meet her. Anupama consoles Biji who is worried about Yashdeep. She tells her that everything will be fine in some time. Anupama takes care of Biji. She pledges to fight till the end.

Dimple asks Titu why he suddenly became quiet after she told him that Vanraj wants to meet him. Titu says he cannot believe Vanraj. He spots Pakhi with Aarush and suggests to Dimple that Aarush is not the right person for Pakhi. He asks Dimple to warn Pakhi about Aarush or send her back to India. Dimple tries to explain to Pakhi. But she doesn’t listen to her. Kavya decides to get help from Adhik in Pakhi’s matter.

Yashdeep presents an apology to his staff. Anupama says they are all together in this difficult time. Yashdeep tells them about the auction, leaving Anupama shocked.

Shahs get to know about the shutting of the restaurant. Toshu wonders if Anupama will now live with them. Kinjal gets offended with Toshu’s remark and asks him how would he feel if Pari thinks the same about him. Leela gets worried about Anupama. She goes to meet her. Leela encourages Anupama to win the competition by sharing her recipe book with Anupama. Anupama thanks Leela for her blessings. The episode ends here.

