Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 3: Aadya’s rude behavior shatters Anupamaa

Anupamaa, March 3, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama asking Aadya not to utter a word as Shruti is not feeling well. Aadya asks Anupama what wrong she did now. She gets shocked on knowing about Shruti’s parents’ demise in a plane crash. Anupama tells Aadya to relax and take care of herself so that she can look after Shruti. Aadya, in turn, alleges Anupama of destroying their happiness. She says Anupama doesn’t need to come to their place again and again as Anuj is enough to take care of Shruti and they don't need her. Aadya asks Anupama to stop giving lectures on motherhood because if she cared for her so much, she would not have left her. Anupama tries to clarify things to Aadya but she does not listen to her. Anuj asks Aadya to apologize to Anupama for her bad behavior. Aadya refuses. Anupama is broken.

Dimple again tries to convince Vanraj to not take her with him to the USA and succeeds this time. Hasmukh informs Vanraj that he is coming with him and Leela to America. Vanraj warns Dimple, Pakhi and Kavya to create any trouble for Hasmukh in his absence. He asks Dimple to end Titu’s chapter before he returns.

Anupama keeps getting flashbacks of how Aadya insulted her. Yashdeep asks her to prepare the order but she gets uneasy. Yashdeep asks Anupama to take a break if she is not feeling well. Anupama says no. Yashdeep tells her that Biji wants to meet her. Anupama gets excited to see Biji. She gets back to work.

Anuj consoles Shruti and asks her to be stronger in such testing times. He decides to go to India for Shruti’s parents’ last rites. Shruti starts crying.

Hasmukh asks Leela why she is taking so much stuff along. She says that neighbors gave her the same to give to their close ones in America. Dimple and Titu’s relationship gets questioned. Leela decides to discuss the matter with Anupama. Hasmukh asks Leela to not involve Anupama.

Anupama confides in Biji and shares how bad she felt when Aadya accused her of ruining their happiness. As advice, Biji tells Anupama to move over her past if she wants to live peacefully.

Anuj drops Aadya and Shruti to the airport. They ask him to focus on the event and not worry about them. Anuj tells Aadya that he will miss her.

Yashdeep brings tea for Anupama and asks her what she is wondering. Anupama says she will work hard from now on. She asks Yashdeep if he is with her. Yashdeep says he always wants to be by her side. Anupama begins preparing for the event. Kinjal decides to assist her. Anupama thinks about Shruti. And that's how the episode concludes.

