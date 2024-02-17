Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1202: The Episode starts with Abhira screaming at Ruhi for breaking the Saraswati idol. Ruhi says that she didn’t do anything. They argue. Arman gets worked up. Ruhi asks him to stop Abhira. Abhira warns him not to get in between.

Arman lifts Abhira and takes her away. She asks him to put her down and asks why he lifted her up. He says Abhira is kiddish. Abhira says fine, but Ruhi is mature, so why did she break the idol? Ruhi asks what proof does she have that she did this, she says that a lot of people in the family don't like her and maybe, somebody else broke the idol. The argument goes on.

Manisha washes her hand to get rid of the color. She worries and says that she was just keeping the plate there and the idol broke by mistake, sorry Saraswati ji, what shall I do, I can’t tell Mummy sa.

Armaan asks Ruhi and Abhira to stop it, calm down. He says Dadi sa is right, that both of them always fight, and he is tired of becoming a referee. Krish goes to Dadi and Vidya, says both Bhabhis are having a fight. Vidya asks Dadi to cancel the program today. Dadi says they have to learn to be together if they want to live under the same roof, she will see if Abhira can fix this.

Armaan helps Ruhi. She asks him if he also believes that she broke the idol. He says you are very good and that’s why you are still trying to arrange everything for the party. She asks him to attend the party and be with her. He says he will surely come. They smile.

Charu asks Dev if he has to go to any valentine party. Dev says she can go if she wants. She says no. She gets messages. He says there might be some celebration at home since she has a big family. She says she feels lonely, and her friends are messaging. She says that now Dev is taking interest in her personal life.

Armaan goes to Abhira and asks if she wants any help. Abhira says go and help your best friend. She cries and makes a sketch of Saraswati Maa. She gets rude. Armn asks why he comes to help, she never calls him, instead jumps into problems, then he has to come and save her.

She says right, don’t come to save me. He says I won’t come next time no matter what happens. Manisha comes and asks Abhira if she needs any help and Abhira says yes. Arman leaves, but Manisha stops him. He says she doesn’t need my help. Manisha says wives can find the solution to the problem, they just need husband’s support, he just has to support Abhira, that’s enough. Abhira makes a beautiful sketch of Saraswati Puja.

Everyone comes to the puja. Dadi asks what’s this, where is the idol, it’s a painting. Armaan says whether it’s an idol or an image, it’s the belief in God that matters. Vidya says yes, he is right. Manisha says don’t get angry for her favorite younger bahu’s sake. Dadi says okay, there is no time to arrange anything else, start the aarti.

Dadi and everyone do the aarti. Abhira and Armaan do the aarti, and pray. Armaan prays for Abhira, and the latter prays for Armaan. Ruhi prays for Armaan’s happiness. Dadi says now that the puja is over, those who want to go to the party can go. Ruhi and everyone smiles. Krish says he will stay here. He goes and stands with Armaan and Abhira. Manoj says I will go with kids. Manisha says don’t enjoy much without me, miss me, happy valentines day. Ruhi looks at Armaan. She asks Armaan and Abhira to prepare for a flower shower. Abhira says I will do it. Dadi asks Armaan to help her.

Ruhi messages Armaan to finish working and come to the party. Abhira asks Armaan to go if he wants to go. He says that he already told her that he wants to stay and help.

Yuvraj gets ready and sings. He says that he is soon going to make Abhira his bride. Abhira thanks Armaan. Armaan teases her and then says everyone is with her. She says you are always there with me. He smiles. She asks him to stop smiling, and asks him to open the knot after the dancers’ performance, flowers will shower on Saraswati Maa.

Manish comes. Abhira goes to receive him and asks him how he is. Vidya and Dadi sa also receive him. Vidya asks about Suwarna and Surekha. He says they had to go to his friends’ house, VP will come. He asks about Madhav, and if he went to work even on valentines day. Vidya says no, he is a good police officer and good husband, he gave me a gift before going.

Abhira asks him to have Darshan of Saraswati Maa. Manish sees Abhira and recalls Akshara. VP comes and keeps Akshara’s guitar there. Manish asks why. VP says you had Maa Saraswati’s avatar in your house, she left, she should get blessings, don’t keep anger in your heart in this age. Manish gets emotional. Abhira cries and does the puja. Armaan, Vidya, and Manisha lok on. She gives the guitar to Manish. Ruhi calls him. He drops the guitar. Abhira holds it.

She says Ruhi is waiting for you, this guitar won’t be valued in that party, I will keep it safe, you can take it when you leave. The episode ends here.

