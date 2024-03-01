Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1212: The Episode starts with Armaan and Abhira arguing. Abhira asks him why he is staring at her, he shouldn’t be mad at her. He says you didn’t share Yuvraaj’s news with me, and my family suffered, you didn’t tell me about Charu’s job, and my family suffered again, this happens in a joint family, and one decision affects everyone. She asks him not to compare both situations and says she doesn’t want to be a backstabber by sharing Charu’s secret.

She says will you suffocate Charu’s dreams, she wanted to do a job. He says you don’t know my family, they won’t support her job. She says they have to understand, that it's time that elders also adjust according to children’s happiness and priorities.

Charu says my life is ruined, I won’t have a career and name. Ruhi says relax, Armaan will convince Dadi once she calms down. Charu says he won’t support her, he will only support and fight for Abhira bhabhi. Abhira comes there. Ruhi asks her to leave as Charu is upset. Abhira says she wants to talk to her. Ruhi says she won’t understand what Charu is going through.

Abhira says she is the only person who knows how Charu feels. Ruhi says we know your dreams are important to you, you keep creating chaos and drama in the family for it, but Charu isn’t like you. Abhira says I know, I didn’t come to make her Abhira part 2.

Advertisement

Abhira says she understands her well, as she goes to the office every day and sees her working hard. She questions Ruhi why she is being rude to her. Charu says she doesn’t want to talk to Abhira and warns her not to try to run everyone’s lives according to her. She argues. She says Abhira is jealous of her. Abhira stands shocked.

Armaan comes with Madhav, Manoj, Vidya and Manisha. Armaan shouts at Charu. Charu asks him if he has come to talk on behalf of his wife again because he can’t stand anyone arguing with her. She adds that Armaan has shown his true colors by not supporting her. Ruhi says enough Charu. Charu says he is my brother, but not my own. Armaan’s hand starts shaking. Abhira holds his arm.

Charu says he didn’t help me. Abhira says he always took your side when talking to Dadi. Charu says he supports only you, so you do your internship without any worries, he has shown that own blood is own. Madhav and Vidya cry. Abhira holds Armaan. Ruhi recalls Arman’s words when he said how much this family means to him.

Armaan cries and leaves. Madhav says Ruhi, take Charu inside. Vidya asks Charu to go inside. Ruhi takes Charu. Madhav holds Abhira and asks her to go to Armaan as he needs her. Abhira nods.

Armaan comes to his room and plays songs. He covers himself under the blanket and cries. He recalls Charu's words, then Dadi’s words. He says no, I shouldn’t feel bad about Charu’s words, she is upset, this family has accepted me, and they love me. He sees the family pic hanging on the wall. He cleans the frame and says I won’t let any stain come on my family.

Ruhi and Abhira stand outside the room and see Armaan. Ruhi asks did you see Abhira, our words can affect others, his heart has broken. Abhira says I will fix his heart now as I am responsible for this.

It's morning, and Abhira makes kachoris for everyone. She and Ruhi look upstairs. Dadi asks her to serve food. Ruhi asks if Manish sent these kachoris. Abhira says she made it, it's her mumma’s recipe. Ruhi says it looks like B Nanu’s.

Armaan comes and greets Dadi. Abhira says sit, I have made kachoris for you. He says no, keep some for me, if possible, I need to leave for office. Ruhi says peanut butter sandwich won’t take much time. He says no, I will have food at the office. He leaves. Abhira calls him out. Dadi says don’t you know manners, you shouldn’t call from behind. Abhira says sorry, I will talk to him face to face.

Advertisement

She goes in front of Armaan’s car and stops him. Armaan asks what are you doing. She says I want to talk to Kharusmaan. Ruhi goes to Charu and asks her to talk to Armaan. Charu increases the TV volume. Ruhi switches off the TV. Charu cries and says no one has sympathy for her.

Abhira asks him to talk to her about Charu. Armaan says she said that in anger and it happens between siblings. She says she taunted him, he should have told her that he is equally important to this family as her. She takes away his shades and asks why his eyes are swollen.

He says I'm getting late. She says you have no meeting today, go and talk to Charu. Ruhi tells Charu Armaan loves you, so he didn’t fight with you. Charu argues. She says she won’t apologize to him. Suwarna calls Ruhi. Ruhi goes.

Armaan says Abhira has no siblings, so she won’t understand the relationship between them. He says sorry. Abhira says it’s okay, I don’t have siblings, but I know it's the elder brother’s duty to protect siblings, you are good at doing your duty, I know you. He says you have said what you wanted to, I will do what I want. He leaves.

Charu calls Dev. She says my family got to know about my internship, they don’t want me to work. He says don’t cry, fight for your career. She says no one in the family is with me, my career is over.

Dadi says no. Manisha says the event asked you to come with your younger bahu, take Abhira along, otherwise, I am the only one who looks and sounds young. Dadi says go and call Ruhi. Vidya says she has gone to meet Manish. Dadi asks how can Abhira go. Vidya asks her to go with Abhira. Dadi says I have no other option. She goes. Vidya smiles. She says stay well there, don’t do anything and don’t murmur. Abhira cries and recalls Akshu’s words. Vidya asks what happened. Abhira takes her blessings. Vidya smiles. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 28: Arman makes special request to Abhira; Ruhi intervenes