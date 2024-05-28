Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 28: Abhira assists Armaan-Ruhi in choosing wedding outfits

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, May 28, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira receiving a call from Armaan’s friend Saurabh. He asks her about the wedding arrangements and shares his plan of hosting a grand pre-wedding party for Armaan. Abhira gets upset but agrees to arrange for Armaan’s bachelor’s bash. She bumps into Armaan and they share a romantic moment. Armaan drops Abhira down as soon as he recalls Ruhi’s words.

Abhira helps Armaan and Ruhi in deciding the wedding outfits

Kaveri lauds Abhira for coming on time. Abhira gives a stern reply and states that nobody can come in between her work now. She decides to start with the decoration. However, Kaveri assigns her other work and asks her to accompany Armaan and Ruhi to the designer store. She tells Abhira to select the best wedding attire for the bride and groom. Abhira feels sad but keeps a smile on her face and does as directed. Vidya sends Charu with them. Ruhi gets happy as she sits in the front seat of the car with Armaan. She asks Abhira to sit in the back seat, who chooses to go by her scooty.

Ruhi tells Abhira that she wants to wear something which would enchant Armaan once he puts his eyes on her. Abhira shows her the options but she keeps on rejecting them. Ruhi treats Abhira badly and gives her orders. Abhira likes a dress for herself. But Ruhi takes it from her and says she was looking for something like that dress only. She finalizes the same for her special day and shows it to Armaan. He also approves of Ruhi’s choice.

Armaan tells Abhira not to trouble him when she asks him to select the wedding outfit for himself. He further says that he will wear the attire selected by Ruhi. A dupatta falls over Abhira and Armaan.

Charu asks Abhira to maintain a distance from Armaan. Abhira asks her why she has left her education and career. She makes Charu think of Dev. Charu says that it’s all over and she will accept whatever her family decide for her.

Madhav takes a leave while Manish thinks about financial issues

Madhav and Vidya argue over Poddars insulting Abhira. He calls them wrong and tells her that the family should have some shame. Madhav then packs his bags and informs Vidya that he cannot stay back to attend Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding as he has an important case to attend. Vidya tries to stop him but he leaves stating that he is not interested in watching Abhira getting humiliated at the hands of Poddars.

Manish decides not to let his family know about the financial problems he is facing. He consoles himself by saying that there is nothing to worry about and that he will give the money for the arrangements in the evening. Manish ponders over mortgaging the house for money.

Abhira takes Armaan and Ruhi’s testimonials

Armaan thinks of Abhira. Ruhi gives back Armaan’s ring. He says that he doesn’t wear it now. Ruhi discusses honeymoon destinations with Armaan. Abhira arrives there to take their interview.

Ruhi and Armaan seem to be happy together. Abhira poses the questions to them. Ruhi expresses her happiness at marrying Armaan. Armaan shares a mutual emotion. He states that he has made the right decision of marrying Ruhi and indirectly compares her with Abhira. He makes sarcastic comments on Abhira’s immaturity and belittles her in front of Ruhi. Abhira stops the interview when she fails to roll back her tears. Kaveri asks Armaan and Ruhi to begin with their fitting trials. She asks Abhira to help Ruhi check the fitting of her dress. Abhira agrees to assist Ruhi.

