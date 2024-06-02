Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of depression.

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took everyone by surprise by terminating two of the key actors from the show a couple of months ago. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were replaced overnight from the show, which left a lot of discussion among viewers on the internet about what went wrong.

While the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, gave interviews and called out Dhami for his unprofessionalism and Honmukhe for not meeting her character's requirement, the actors kept mum. Finally, Shehzada Dhami, who played the character of Armaan Poddar in the show, opened up and shared his side of the story.

Shehzada Dhami on what exactly went wrong

In the interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzada Dhami revealed that he was misbehaved with and put down by a certain director on the show right from the first day of the shoot in Mahabaleshwar. However, he didn't retaliate. He revealed that the director would speak extremely rudely and demeaningly.

He mentioned that he ignored everything, however, he couldn't overlook injustice done on others. He pointed out that one of his weaknesses is that he can never see an innocent person being called out unnecessarily.

Take a look at Shehzada Dhami's post from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Shehzada Dhami shares an incident with Pratiksha Honmukhe on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shehzada further narrated a shocking incident wherein Pratiksha Honmukhe was humiliated in front of the unit. He mentioned a scene wherein Pratiksha had to make a hand gesture and cross her finger. She did exactly that, but the director lashed out at her for not crossing the finger, as per the scene, and humiliated her in front of the entire unit.

Shehzada told him that Honmukhe correctly followed the script; however, he wasn't in the mood to accept it and continued to hurl insults at Honmukhe. After performing the scene, Pratiksha went to her room and cried.

Shehzada added that after doing the scene, Pratiksha confronted the director over his behavior and told him that he lacked manners. He said, "Usne jaake bola ke sir mujhe aapse baat karni hai. Unhone bola 'Mujhe terese koi baat nahi karni.' Woh kehti ke sir aap aise mujhse baat nahi kar sakte. He said, 'Ab tu sikhayegi meko, mai kaise baat karu? Usne kaha haa sir mai sikhaugi kyuki aapko tameez nahi hai baat karne ki."

(She went to him and said she wanted to speak to him, but he replied that he didn't want to talk to her. She told her he could not talk to her like that, and he asked her whether she would teach him how to talk. She replied that yes, she would because he lacked manners.)

He added, "Yeh uss ladki ne bol diya. Kyuki usko from the begining hi aisa treat kiya jaa raha tha. Bahot depressed thi woh. Inn cheezon se. Ab yeh uska call hai, usko bol na hai ya nahi bolna hai. Yeh, ek bada incident or fight hua tha. (That girl said this because she was treated like this since the beginning of the show. She was very depressed because of these things. It is up to her to say or not to say her side of the story. This major fight did happen.)

He added, "Jab usne kaha ke sir mai sirf aapse baat karna chahti hu toh unhone bola 'Mujhe baai nahi karni or mai tere muh pe bolta hu mujhe tere saath kaam nahi karna. And he walked out saying, 'Pampering chaiye issko mere se.' (When she said that all I want is to speak to you, the director said rudely that he didn't wish to speak to her and didn't want to work with her. As he walked out, he claimed she wanted him to pamper her.)

Shehzada Dhami further added that the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, never spoke to him directly or one-on-one. He had never heard his side of the story before making his decisions. Despite whatever happened, Shehzada claims to have a lot of respect for Shahi, and he is grateful for giving him the opportunity to play Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from the show, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani stepped into their shoes to play Armaan and Ruhi respectiving. Meanwhile, Samridhii Shukla continued playing Abhira on the show.

