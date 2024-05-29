Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been reigning the TV scene ever since it was aired in 2009. Through its intriguing twists and turns spanning the four generations, the show has managed to remain the forerunner in the race.

Currently, the soap opera is showcasing the story of the fourth generation. Samridhhi Shukla, who is playing the female lead in the show, has already made a place in the hearts of audiences with her exceptional portrayal of Abhira. But did you know that the actress who is acing her role with her fine acting skills can also do certain other things with the same ease? Here’s what Samridhii can do besides just acting.

Samridhii Shukla’s hidden talent

In an AMA session with her fans on Instagram, Samridhii Shukla revealed that she can do poetry and is fond of penning down her thoughts on paper.

In one of previous interviews, the Saavi Ki Savaari actress, who dubbed Alia Bhatt’s part from Brahamastra and Triptii Dimri’s part from Animal in the English versions of the films, shared her other professional aspirations. She said that she wants to write a book, start her YouTube channel, host podcasts, and wants to do singing. Advertisement

Well, it seems like Samridhii is not someone who will only be seen as an actress in the coming times. Her fans will surely witness her exploring other artistic fields.

Have a look at Samridhii Shukla’s answer during AMA:

Samridhii Shukla’s work profile

Samridhii Shukla is a well-known actress and voice-over artist. She began her career with dubbing. The rising star has lent her voice to famous animated series like Doraemon and Chhota Bheem.

Samridhii has also dubbed South Indian films and English series. Her acting journey began with Saavi Ki Savaari in 2022. The following year, she was roped in to play the central role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The present storyline of the daily soap revolves around Abhira returning to the Poddar house as Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding planner. She has decided to put aside her feelings for Armaan and just focus on her work. Despite getting hurt on various occasions, Abhira is making arrangements for Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage with full dedication.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is backed by Rajan Shahi under his banner Directors Kut Productions. The show airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

