Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, May 29, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan wearing his Sherwani. He leaves Vidya and Kaveri amazed with his appearance. They are pleased with Armaan’s look and like his wedding outfit.

However, Armaan seems to be in discomfort. Kaveri questions what is bothering him. Armaan says that he is feeling uneasy. Charu says that he must be missing Ruhi and getting restless to see her. Kaveri starts blaming Abhira for the delay as they wait to see Ruhi in her wedding attire.

Armaan speaks from Abhira’s side. Meanwhile, Ruhi tries on her wedding outfit. As she comes down in her final look, Abhira notices Armaan dressed as the groom and gets mesmerized. But she shakes off her thoughts. Abhira chooses to hide her emotions and focus on her work only.

Madhav learns a shocking truth

Sanjay asks his lawyer to bribe the judge so that he finalizes Abhira and Armaan's divorce, otherwise Armaan's marriage with Ruhi will be null and void. Sanjay's attempts to secure the wedding as he fears Kaveri, who will not spare him if she gets to know that he lied to her.

Manisha inquires Sanjay about whose separation he is planning now. He gets irked and asks Manisha not to interfere in his work. Sanjay ignores Manisha as she says she is fond of investigation.

Madhav thanks the advocate for his help. The lawyer then requests him to find a specific file. As he searches for the same, Madhav gets his hands on Abhira and Armaan’s case file. He remarks how despite parting ways with the Poddars, Abhira is still in their hearts.

Madhav thinks about how his family broke Abhira’s heart and forced her to make this decision. As he recalls all this, a paper slips from the file. Madhav picks it up and is stunned after learning that Abhira and Armaan’s divorce has not yet been finalized.

He soon remembers overhearing Sanjay instructing someone on the phone regarding speeding up the divorce process. Madhav decides to stop Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding.

On the other hand, Manish gets emotional after receiving a call from Sushant. He tells Sushant that he doesn’t fear losing anything. Manish agrees to mortgage the house for Ruhi’s marriage.

Abhira plans Armaan and Ruhi’s pre-wedding parties

Kaveri blesses Armaan and Ruhi. She puts kajal to protect them from evil eyes while taunting and humiliating Abhira. As Abhira begins to leave, Kaveri stops her. She persuades Armaan to attend his bachelor’s party.

He refuses at first but later says yes. Meanwhile, Ruhi also wants to host a bachelorette party. She plans the same with Kaveri, Manisha and Kajal. Kaveri finalizes the theme while Abhira starts with her arrangements. Abhira and Ruhi clash as they make suggestions for Armaan’s bachelor’s party.

Kajal asks Sanjay to convince Madhav to be a part of Armaan and Ruhi's big day. He calls Madhav who confronts him for hiding the divorce truth. Madhav vows to expose Sanjay. However, he meets with an accident. Sanjay knows about Madhav's mishap.

Ruhi ties Armaan’s tie tightly while warning him to stay away from girls at his pre-wedding party. He feels suffocated. Abhira comes to his rescue. Ruhi gets jealous of Abhira and Armaan’s closeness. She asks Abhira not to come near Armaan in future. Abhira ponders over her past. The episode ends here.

