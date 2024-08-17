A Journey Through Another World Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Alan, Elena and Takuma have travelled to the Azure Palace and begun learning water agic fromt eh village leader, and after a meeting with a retainer of the Water God, Takuma made a contract with the beast as well.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 8 is just around the corner with more adorable scenes of the White Wings party’s adventures, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 8: Release date and where to watch

A Journey Through Another World Episode 8 is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 1:50 am JST on TV Tokyo. For international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, August 18, at approximately 4:50 pm GMT / 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT. Keep in mind that release times may vary based on location and time zone.

In the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Oceania, Crunchyroll will simulcast A Journey Through Another World Episode 8 in five languages. In Southeast Asia, the episode will be available on Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in A Journey Through Another World Episode 8

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, A Journey Through Another World Episode 8 will be titled Crab! Crab! The episode will likely see Takuma and the twins continue their water magic training within the mer-village. As they explore the village, viewers may also be introduced to new merpeople.

The episode's title hints at the possible appearance of a crab or a crab-like monster, likely presenting a new challenge for the White Wings party. A Journey Through Another World Episode 8 will likely focus the on the world-building aspects of the series.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 recap

A Journey Through Another World Episode 7, titled Mermaids! Dragons!, resumes with the High Priestess of the mermaids expressing gratitude to Takuma, Elena, and Alan for their assistance. She assures Takuma that their conversation with the Water God’s retainer remains confidential.

The High Priestess then introduces Galdo, the leader of the merpeople, and explains that her title as head of the Azure Palace is mostly ceremonial. Despite Takuma's initial refusal of a reward, the High Priestess insists on repaying their kindness.

Takuma requests to learn water magic in A Journey Through Another World Episode 7, and the High Priestess agrees, also offering them access to a storage space considered a garbage dump by the merpeople but full of items humans consider valuable.

The following day, Galdo teaches Takuma and the twins water magic, which they quickly grasp and execute with precision. Meanwhile, in the realm of the gods, Sylphareel scolds the Water God’s retainer for involving Takuma with the merpeople.

On the mortal plane, a massive water dragon, another retainer of the Water God, approaches the trio. The dragon, recognizing the twins as the Water God’s children, forms a contract with Takuma, taking the name Kaiser in A Journey Through Another World Episode 7.

The dragon offers to take the twins, stating it could protect them better, but the twins and Takuma both refuse. Takuma then realizes the dragon had no intention of actually doing so, and was only testing the bond between Takuma and the children.

Kaiser then gifts Takuma a dragon scale to track his location and then swims the trio back to the mer-village. A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 concludes with the twins reaffirming their desire to stay with Takuma.

