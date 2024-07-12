A Journey Through Another World Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for A Journey Through Another World anime

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring is a brand new anime series that is based on the Japanese light novel by Shizuru Minazuki. The anime series is being produced by Studio EMT Squared and premiered in July 2024.

The novel which was originally published in 2016, got a manga adaptation in 2018. As of June 2024, 9 volumes of the manga have been released. A Journey Through Another World Season 1 is set to release 12 episodes in total.

Ever since its release, fans are excited to follow along the adventures of Takumi, Alan, and Elena, the show’s main characters. Here's a complete look at the release schedule for A Journey Through Another World.

A Journey Through Another World Episode Count & Release Schedule

As mentioned earlier, A Journey Through Another World Season 1 will run for 12 episodes from July 8 to September 16, 2024. Here’s a complete list of the release schedule for the anime.

Episode 1 (Released) - July 8, 2024

Episode 2 (Released) - July 8, 2024

Episode 3 - July 15, 2024

Episode 4 - July 22, 2024

Episode 5 - July 29, 2024

Episode 6 - August 5, 2024

Episode 7 - August 12, 2024

Episode 8 - August 19, 2024

Episode 9 - August 26, 2024

Episode 10 - September 2, 2024

Episode 11 - September 9, 2024

Episode 12 - September 16, 2024

A Journey Through Another World plot

After Takumi is accidentally killed by Sylphyryll, The Wind God, he is reincarnated in a forest with new abilities. There he finds twins, Alan and Elena, and decides to take them under his protection.

However, the twins are quite strong for their age and can easily defeat the monsters in the forest. Takumi decides to join an adventurer’s guild to make a living and thus begins their journey.

Apart from this, further plot details are not available, but we expect the rest of the episodes to adapt from the remaining chapters in the manga.

Where to watch A Journey Through Another World?

A Journey Through Another World will be available for streaming globally through Crunchyroll, while Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia.

There will be multiple dub versions of the anime series available, including languages like Japanese, German, and Latin American Spanish, among others.

A Journey Through Another World cast and crew

Yusuke Shirai will voice Takumi Kayano, the protagonist of the show, while Aina Suzuki and Miharu Hanai will lend their voices to Alan and Elena, respectively. Haruka Tomatsu voices Sylphyryll in A Journey Through Another World.

The series is being directed by Atsushi Nigorikawa and written by Atsushi Maekawa. Keen-eyed fans will remember that Atsushi Maekawa is best known for his work in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT.

Akinari Suzuki will be composing music for the series. The opening theme, Yuruing Travel Days is performed by Tebasaki Sensation, and the ending theme, Makuake is performed by Gohobi.

