Arcane: Studio Fortiche Credits Anime Influence for Series' Success

Arcane, which is an Netflix original animated show set in the world of League of Legends is easily one of the most popular animated series of all time. Studio Fortiche, who were in charge of the animation for the show were also praised for all the incredible work they had done on the animation.

With the second and final series of Arcane coming out in November 2024, the co-founder of Studio Fortiche Pascal Charrue opened up about the project to Crunchyroll. During the conversation, he also talked about the various sources of influence on Arcane, including anime.

Anime had a big influence on Arcane’s animation

Pascal Charrue, the co-founder of Fortiche talked about the various anime series and movies that the show took incfluence from. This included well-known anime such as Monster, 20th Century Boys, Paprika, and Perfect Blue. Charrue said, At Fortiche, we draw a lot of inspiration from the anime world because it offers unparalleled narrative and visual richness.”

He spoke about the character of Jinx, who was influenced by teh works of Satoshi Kon, such as Paprika and Perfect Blue. “Kon explores complex themes such as paranoia and identity loss, and he creates animated films that are aimed at adult audiences, which aligns perfectly with Fortiche's ambitions,” Charrue added. He also spoke about the creator of Monster, 20th Cenruty Boys, and Yawara!- Naoki Urasawa. According to Charrue, they tried to also add as much dept and debelopement into the secondary characters as the main characters, much like what Urasawa does in his works. This is how they were able to weave a meticulous story with all characters being equally important to the story.

Advertisement

Charrue also spoke about the non-anime influence on Arcane

Pascal Charrue also spoke about other inspirations that influenced Arcane. It was not only anime and manga, but also live-action movies made in Hollywood as well as movies by Asian directors. Charrue specifically talked about director John Woo and how his work has left an impression on the action scenes and storytelling of Arcane. Woo’s movies, according to Charrue have intense choreographed action scenes which also have emotional depth.

“The interplay between these Eastern and Western influences, as well as live-action cinema, allows us to create animations that are visually stunning and narratively rich, resonating with a global audience,” said Charrue, while wrapping up the topic. Looking at the Arcane series intently, fans can find the inspiration behind them hidden in the narrative. However, Arcane has emerged as a completely unique and beautifully woven story that has made a name for itself in the world of animation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arcane Season 3 Won't Be Happening? Here's What We Know