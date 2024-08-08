Terminator Zero Anime Leaked: What Happened? Exploring How Multiple Anime Face Damage

In what appears to be a major Netflix security breach, the entire Terminator Zero Anime has been leaked along with several other major shows. Terminator Zero was scheduled for release on August 29, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the date coincides with the same date as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Unfortunately, the leaks made their rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the links being available on forum sites like 5chand and BitTorrent. The leaked episodes of Terminator Zero Anime were of low quality with watermarks and timestamps on them. It is yet to be confirmed whether these are original production episodes.

Terminator Zero was produced for Netflix by Production I.G and Skydance Television. Mattson Tomlin is the showrunner for the series and is also responsible for the scripts. Masashi Kudō directs the series, who is best known for his work as a character designer in Bleach. The series is set in the Terminator Universe but serves as a canon to the original.

The leaks originally feature opening and ending themes, before entire episodes surfaced online. Other Netflix anime like Dandadan and Ranma ½ had at least 4 episodes leaked. Ranma ½ was set to premiere at this year’s Anime NYC, while three episodes of Dandadan were set to premiere in September 2024.

Crunchyroll’s Re:Zero Season 3 also had its first episode leaked. Along with the shows, Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain which was only released in theaters in Japan was leaked online. With there being no license for International distribution, the studio behind the film is expected to suffer heavy losses.

Terminator Zero is set in Japan, where Malcolm Lee is developing another AI system similar to Skynet. As Judgement Day approaches, Malcolm and his children are pursued by an unknown robot assassin, supposedly controlled by Skynet. While elsewhere, a mysterious soldier from 2024 is sent to protect them.

The series is similar to the 2nd film in the Terminator franchise. While fans may be excited to get early access to the leaked episodes, it is the creators and studios that suffer the most. As of writing, the studios are yet to comment on the situation. We kindly encourage our readers to support the creators by waiting for the official release of the episodes. Until then stay tuned for updates on Terminator Zero!

