ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of ATRI: My Dear Moments revealed that Natsuki's grandmother had been aware of the rising sea levels and dedicated years to preparing for this change. Additionally, fans gained insights into Project Eden and Atri's final directives as a humanoid robot.

However, Natsuki is hesitant about the final stage of the plan; he prefers Atri to live freely as a humanoid rather than becoming part of Eden, where she would oversee and manage the facility. ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 is set to reveal more about his attempts at saving Atri, so don’t it. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 release date and where to stream

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 is set to release on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can access the episode on October 5, 2024, with release times tailored to their respective zones.

In Japan, it will simultaneously air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV, while AT-X will broadcast it on October 7, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. For viewers outside Japan, ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13

As per the anime’s official website, ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13 will be titled ‘Time, Stop; You Are Beautiful’ (時よ止まれ、おまえは美しい). The episode should see Natsuki focus on trying to save Atri from losing her memories. He is determined to prevent her from entering the capsule, as he believes she possesses a heart and that humans and humanoid robots can coexist.

However, Atri intends to follow her orders, creating a conflict in ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 13. Natsuki has only three days to find a solution that could allow Atri to maintain her memories and possibly break free from her programming.

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 recap

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 is titled ‘A Ticket To The Place We Promised.’ Atri reveals that she has forgotten a portion of her memories, as her programming dictated. Upon revisiting her charging capsule, she recalls her final order: to find and visit a place called Eden.

The instructions to locate Eden are vague, but Natsuki realizes that his grandmother, who issued the order, made it deliberately difficult to protect Eden's location. Natsuki and Atri dive underwater in a submarine, where they encounter a powerful, man-made current.

The force of the current knocks Natsuki unconscious, and he awakens to find himself already in Eden, a self-sustaining facility. As they explore deeper into the structure, they discover another capsule in ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12.

A hologram of Natsuki's grandmother appears, revealing Atri's last directive: to step into the capsule and take over Eden's system. If Atri does not comply within three days, her memories will be erased permanently.

For more updates from the ATRI: My Dear Moments anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

