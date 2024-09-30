365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Created by Tamiki Wakaki, the anime adaptation of 365 Days to the Wedding, aka Are You Really Getting Married?, is one of the most anticipated titles of the Fall 2024 season. This romantic comedy follows the story of two single coworkers at a Tokyo travel agency who feign a marriage to escape a transfer to Siberia. Don’t miss it as it releases; find out the release date and more here.

But first, what is 365 Days To The Wedding about?

365 Days To The Wedding is a series written by Tamiki Wakaki that centers on Takuya Ohara and Rika Honjoji. These main characters are introverted employees in the planning department of JTC, a travel agency in Tokyo.

Both enjoy their solitary lives and are uncomfortable with socializing, but their peaceful routines are threatened when JTC announces plans to open a branch in Siberia. To avoid being sent abroad, where single employees are given priority for transfers, Rika devises a plan to pretend she is married to Takuya, ensuring they both remain in Tokyo.

Despite barely knowing each other, Takuya agrees to the scheme. 365 Days To The Wedding humorously explores their attempt to maintain the facade over the course of a year, with unexpected complications arising from their interactions with coworkers and others.

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

Advertisement

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1 will air in Japan on October 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and other channels such as AT-X and BS11. Various Japanese platforms, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and Hulu, will also host the episode.

Additionally, viewers can access pay-per-use services on platforms such as Bandai Channel and J:COM STREAM. For international audiences, 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after its release. Further details about simulcasting for global viewers will be announced soon.

Expected plot in 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1

As per the anime’s official website, 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1 will be titled ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Viewers will be introduced to Takuya and Rika, the two socially awkward coworkers that the show centers on as they live their solitary lives working at the Kinshicho branch of JTC.

The episode will depict their sudden upheaval when the company announces that single employees will be prioritized for a transfer to a new Alaskan branch. Both Takuya and Rika are at risk of being sent overseas, something they are both keen to avoid.

Advertisement

Fans can look forward to seeing Rika, realizing the threat to her comfortable lifestyle, and propose an unusual but somewhat predictable plan to Takuya in 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1: they should pretend to be married.

Takuya, though surprised, will agree to the idea, and they begin their unconventional arrangement. The episode will follow their initial attempts to set up the fake marriage, showing how the plan, seemingly smooth at first, starts to involve people around them.

In 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1, expect humorous situations as Takuya and Rika navigate the complexities of their new “relationship” and how their coworkers and others begin to influence the course of their plan.

For more updates from the 365 Days To The Wedding anime, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.